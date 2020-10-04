State reports 15 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County on Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 19.48% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 36 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 42 on Saturday and 68.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,299, which grows to 3,443 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, nine were people in their 20s. There were two new cases of people ages 10-19, one in their 40s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates continue to decline, though both remain above 10%, which is the county health department's goal.

The seven-day rate is at 14.02%, down from 15.05% on Saturday and 26.48% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 20.27%, down from 22.10% on Saturday and 33.67% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 11.01%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at five.

Statewide, 1,865 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing Wisconsin's total to 132,663. There were also five new deaths in the state Sunday, bringing that total to 1,377.

