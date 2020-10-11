State reports 19 COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County on Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 33.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 33.14 on Saturday and 36 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,535, which grows to 3,683 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, 11 were people in their 20s. There were three new cases of people ages 10-19, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 60s and two in their 70s. DHS also removed one case of people in their 50s, one in their 80s and two of people at least 90 years old.

The seven-day positivity rate rose back above 10% on Sunday and is at 10.42%, up from 9.98% on Saturday and down from 14.02% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 12.01%, down from 12.30% on Saturday and 20.27% a week ago.

Total positivity rose to 10.97%, and total deaths remained at 10.

DHS reported 2,676 new infections statewide Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 2,510 cases per day. That's 110 more than last week's daily average of 2,400.

Seven new deaths were also reported in Wisconsin, for a total of 1,465.