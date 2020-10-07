State reports eighth coronavirus death for La Crosse County, 26 new cases confirmed

La Crosse County has had its eighth death because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, making it the third death this week.
The La Crosse County Health Department told the Tribune they were unaware of and could not confirm an eighth death, and staff were reaching out to the State Health Department.
The county also recorded 26 new confirmed cases of the virus, with a 5.52% positivity rate Wednesday, according to DHS.
The county has averaged 38.43 new cases per day over the past seven days. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,399, which grows to 3,544 when including probable cases.
Of Wednesday’s cases, six were people in their 60s. There were two new cases of people ages 0-9, three of people ages 10-19, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 80s and one at least 90 years old.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates continue to drop, though both remain above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.
The seven-day rate is at 14.12%, down from 16.20% on Tuesday and 21.46% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 17.48%, down from 19.95% on Tuesday and 33.61% a week ago.
Total positivity is at 11.07%, a slight drop from 11.16% on Tuesday.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative weekly update
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, a partnership between Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse County and other stakeholders, uses the Harvard Global Health Institute model as a guide for assessing the level of COVID-19.
For the seven-day period ending Oct. 4, the collaborative showed five of the nine risk assessment metrics were in the red/concern category, and two each in the yellow/caution and green/satisfactory categories.
- New case rate: 31.7 per 100,000 people per day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 7.63 per 100,000 people per day (yellow, caution).
- COVID care capacity: green, all patients can be quickly tested and cared for.
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 85.1%, green
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 70%, red.
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 63.5%, red.
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 37.8%, red.
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 84.4%, yellow.
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 14.5%, red.
Given the latest metrics and the growing case rates in La Crosse County, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative recommends the following:
- When in public or associating with people outside your household anticipate exposure to COVID-19.
- Avoid any businesses or locations not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, isolate at home and notify anyone you have been in contact with to follow quarantine instructions available at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/if-you-have-been-exposed.
- If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, quarantine for 14 days and get tested if symptoms occur. If you are asymptomatic, get tested if you develop symptoms or are advised by county health officials.
- If you have symptoms, you should be tested,. Call medical facilities prior to arrival for screening purposes and pre-registration or visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information for info on community testing sites.
- Avoid all unnecessary travel.
- Personal social gatherings are not recommended.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask and keep a six-foot distance when around non-household members, including outdoors.
- Get a flu shot.
For businesses, public buildings, and venues
- Minimize mass gatherings. Capacity should be limited to 25% of total capacity or 50 people indoors (100 outdoors), whichever is less. Masks and physical distancing should be required. Venues should consider cancelling or rescheduling any large gatherings planned for the next 14 days.
- Businesses should actively screen employees. All symptomatic employees should stay home
- Organizations that care for populations vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults, individuals at high risk or with underlying health conditions should limit visitors and increase screening of employees.
State data
Another 2,319 positives were confirmed Wednesday, for a running total of 138,698 lab confirmed coronavirus cases among Wisconsinites. Negative tests have reached 1,493,304, up 11,188 from yesterday.
Hospitalizations increased by 141, with 7,951 state residents ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 16 more deaths were reported, with fatalities now at 1,415.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered no PCR tests Tuesday. As of Oct. 4, six isolation rooms were being occupied.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
