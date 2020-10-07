State reports eighth coronavirus death for La Crosse County, 26 new cases confirmed

La Crosse County has had its eighth death because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, making it the third death this week.

The La Crosse County Health Department told the Tribune they were unaware of and could not confirm an eighth death, and staff were reaching out to the State Health Department.

The county also recorded 26 new confirmed cases of the virus, with a 5.52% positivity rate Wednesday, according to DHS.

The county has averaged 38.43 new cases per day over the past seven days. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,399, which grows to 3,544 when including probable cases.

Of Wednesday’s cases, six were people in their 60s. There were two new cases of people ages 0-9, three of people ages 10-19, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, two in their 80s and one at least 90 years old.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates continue to drop, though both remain above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.

The seven-day rate is at 14.12%, down from 16.20% on Tuesday and 21.46% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 17.48%, down from 19.95% on Tuesday and 33.61% a week ago.