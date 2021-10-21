State seeing rise in COVID cases, deaths at nursing homes, Gundersen geriatrician grateful for local high vaccination rates

The rapidly spreading delta variant has led COVID deaths to begin rising again at state nursing homes, with low staff vaccination rates negatively impacting residents.

While the Coulee Region has not been impervious to the trend, higher than average inoculation numbers have lessened the effects here.

The Biden Administration in August announced nursing homes that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding will need to enforce staff vaccination, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is anticipated to issue a interim final rule with comment period later this month.

Facilities were advised to make sure employees who haven't yet had their shots were doing so in a timely manner, but as of Sept. 19 only 27.8% of Wisconsin nursing homes had a 75% or higher staff vaccination rate, with 65% of employees statewide fully inoculated.

The AARP this week released a new analysis showing COVID deaths among nursing home residents have doubled in recent weeks, from a rate of 0.05 per 100 in mid-August to 0.11 in mid-September. A total of 20 deaths occurred among this demographic during the four-week period. Staff and resident infections also increased, from 1.5 per 100 to 2.5 per 100 for staff and 0.3 per 100 to 0.9 per 100 among residents, with 16.5% of Wisconsin nursing homes reporting a case of COVID.

"Cases and deaths would be even higher if not for the availability of vaccines, underscoring the importance of continuing access to COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for eligible residents and staff, said AARP Wisconsin state director Sam Wilson.

State vaccination rates have risen -- in mid-August, per the AARP report, 86.5% of nursing home residents 62.4% of staff were vaccinated, and as of Sept. 19 those percentages were 87.7% and 65%, respectively.

Locally, the numbers are even higher. The rates among nursing home residents are over 90%, says Gundersen Health System geriatrics expert Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill, who is medical director for two area long-term care centers and performs rounds at several others.

The majority of local facilities have staff rates of over 80%, with numbers continuing to increase due to both the impending mandate and acknowledgement of the severity of the delta variant and its impacts on even the younger population.

"I think our facilities should be really proud of that," Cogbill says of the higher than average local inoculation rates. "It really speaks to their efforts to educate and protect these really vulnerable people."

La Crosse County's disease activity has been categorized as very high by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for over six weeks now, and countywide overall COVID deaths between Aug. 11 and Sept. 8 increased by 6%, and from September to early October the increase was 5%. There have been 108 total confirmed coronavirus deaths.

"We had that wonderful summer with very few outbreaks and unfortunately in late August, early September -- almost mirroring last year what happened in the nursing homes -- we started seeing outbreaks again among staff, followed by outbreaks among our residents," says Cogbill. "They have not been nearly as big as they were last year, and I'm so grateful for that. But we have had a few deaths, and we are still grappling with outbreaks and we are still trying to put in place measures to contain spread."

While the vaccines are still highly effective in preventing infection, and even more so in lowering risk of hospitalization and death, the delta variant has led to breakthrough infections, and as such Cogbill emphasizes the need for continued masking, distancing and hand washing.

"Those (practices) should be upheld until we see the end of this pandemic," Cogbill says. "Those measures, along with vaccination, are how we are going to get through this and how we are going to get to the end."

Per the AARP report, on top of the turmoil of the pandemic Wisconsin nursing homes are also feeling the effects of employee deficits, with 51.2% reporting staffing shortages. Local facilities have been similarly impacted.

"There is a severe staffing shortage, which is not unique to La Crosse County -- there is a national shortage (of nursing home employees). And that leads to fatigue and decreased morale, and that's difficult," Cogbill says.

While it "has been a discouraging fall," with an infection influx and both staff and residents feeling the drain of the last 19 months, Cogbill says "we all do have hope."

"As we see more people getting vaccinated and the community responding to this second wave of the pandemic -- I think everyone has hope that if we put our heads down, keep doing the work and turn to each other for connection and support that we will get through it."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

