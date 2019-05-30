Residents can expect traffic congestion during the WIAA state high school track and field meet Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Traffic should be heaviest on La Crosse Street and Hwy. 16 from Interstate 90 to the university. School officials urge drivers to take alternative routes whenever possible.
“It’s important to take your time and be patient,” said Scott McCollough, chief of campus police. “Don’t get angry, watch for pedestrians and stay off of your phone.”
There will be three entry points for vehicles to campus: East Avenue at La Crosse Street, Pine Street at Campbell Road, and the La Crosse Street entrance to the Recreational Eagle Center. All other streets and alleys to campus will be blocked.
High school athletes and coaches were expected to arrive about 3 p.m. Thursday. Traffic direction and control around campus will start at 6 a.m. both Friday and Saturday. MTU buses will not run through campus.
Parking on campus is $8 per day. There is no additional charge for university employees with paid parking permits.
Track attendees can stay informed of emergencies and other announcements during the meet by texting WIAATRACK to 67283.
This is the 30th year UW-L has hosted the WIAA state track and field meet. Nearly 3,000 student-athletes are expected from 308 boys’ programs and 296 girls’ programs. They will compete for eight team titles and 116 event championships.
Maybe they did this afternoon, but ya think the city could maybe possibly try and fill in some of the craters in La Crosse Street for once. Or maybe have wreckers lined up to assist the vehicles damaged by said craters.
