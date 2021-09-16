State Treasurer Godlewski visits Emerson Elementary

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski visited Emerson Elementary School on Wednesday, meeting with Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel, Principal Eric Check, faculty and students.
The visit included a tour of the school library which receives library aid from the Common School Fund, which the state treasurer oversees as chair of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.
In March, Godlewski announced the annual distribution of $39 million for public school libraries across Wisconsin — the largest regular distribution in BCPL history. The La Crosse district received $311,155 in library aid, which can be spent on books and technology.
“Whether books, magazines, hotspots or online databases, our students deserve these essential materials in our public school libraries to ensure they’re receiving the highest quality education we can give them,” said Godlewski. “That’s why I’m so proud to oversee the investment of the Common School Fund and deliver this year’s record distribution for La Crosse schools and every Wisconsin school district.”
Godlewski joined fifth graders in a library orientation game, which helped students discover where items were and get them thinking about what books they wanted to check out this year.
The Common School Fund is a crucial source of revenue that enables school libraries to provide students with books and technology, greatly enhancing the educational experience and success of young people in every corner of the state. For 92% of school libraries, the Common School Funding is the only available source of funding.
“Schools are the cornerstone for successful communities, and the investment we’re celebrating today will be beneficial for our students’ enrichment. The mission of the Common School Fund is to provide critical resources where they are needed most,” said State Sen. Brad Pfaff. “There is no doubt that funding our kids’ education is a critical mission.”
"We are so thankful for Common School funds and what they do to support our school libraries," said La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. "Common School funds are the foundation upon which we have built a robust book collection for our students over the years. We have been able to use Common School funds to build a library collection that reflects our students' diverse identities and engages them in ways that lead to greater belonging in school. Our libraries, along with high-quality instruction, are crucial for developing lifelong readers and learners."
Emerson Elementary uses the Common School Fund to build its library collection. A small portion of the funds is spent replacing well-loved books. The bulk of funds are used to purchase books that reflect the student population (making sure all students can see themselves in books), increasing multicultural selections; books of high interest to students, and books to support social and emotional learning as well as books that support classroom curriculums.