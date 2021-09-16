State Treasurer Godlewski visits Emerson Elementary

“Schools are the cornerstone for successful communities, and the investment we’re celebrating today will be beneficial for our students’ enrichment. The mission of the Common School Fund is to provide critical resources where they are needed most,” said State Sen. Brad Pfaff. “There is no doubt that funding our kids’ education is a critical mission.”

"We are so thankful for Common School funds and what they do to support our school libraries," said La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. "Common School funds are the foundation upon which we have built a robust book collection for our students over the years. We have been able to use Common School funds to build a library collection that reflects our students' diverse identities and engages them in ways that lead to greater belonging in school. Our libraries, along with high-quality instruction, are crucial for developing lifelong readers and learners."

Emerson Elementary uses the Common School Fund to build its library collection. A small portion of the funds is spent replacing well-loved books. The bulk of funds are used to purchase books that reflect the student population (making sure all students can see themselves in books), increasing multicultural selections; books of high interest to students, and books to support social and emotional learning as well as books that support classroom curriculums.

