 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State's first case of Eastern equine encephalitis found in Monroe County horse
0 Comments

State's first case of Eastern equine encephalitis found in Monroe County horse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin’s first 2021 case of Eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed after a two-year-old horse in Monroe County tested positive.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the results were confirmed Aug. 11 by DATCP and the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The unvaccinated two-year-old crossbred gelding was euthanized after showing symptoms of the disease. EEE is fatal in more than 90% of equine cases.

The case prompted DATCP officials to urge owners to vaccinate their animals against EEE and West Nile virus, both of which are transmitted by mosquitoes. Horses that have never been vaccinated require two doses of the vaccine followed by annual boosters.

In 2020, Wisconsin confirmed 26 cases of EEE and no cases of West Nile.

Because the viruses follow mosquito populations, health officials believe the threat in Wisconsin varies depending on the weather but normally starts in mid- to late summer and remains until the first killing frost. Besides vaccination, limiting exposure to mosquitoes will help control the two diseases.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News