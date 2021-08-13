State's first case of Eastern equine encephalitis found in Monroe County horse

Wisconsin’s first 2021 case of Eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed after a two-year-old horse in Monroe County tested positive.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the results were confirmed Aug. 11 by DATCP and the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The unvaccinated two-year-old crossbred gelding was euthanized after showing symptoms of the disease. EEE is fatal in more than 90% of equine cases.

The case prompted DATCP officials to urge owners to vaccinate their animals against EEE and West Nile virus, both of which are transmitted by mosquitoes. Horses that have never been vaccinated require two doses of the vaccine followed by annual boosters.

In 2020, Wisconsin confirmed 26 cases of EEE and no cases of West Nile.

Because the viruses follow mosquito populations, health officials believe the threat in Wisconsin varies depending on the weather but normally starts in mid- to late summer and remains until the first killing frost. Besides vaccination, limiting exposure to mosquitoes will help control the two diseases.

