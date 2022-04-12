Statewide child care summit coming to La Crosse

Leaders from the 7 Rivers Alliance and Competitive Wisconsin, Inc. (CWI) are convening a major summit on early child care and education April 14 at Western Technical College.

The statewide in-person and virtual summit — from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lunda Center — is for local government officials, employers, other community leaders and interested citizens dedicated to identifying options for strengthening and expanding early care and education programs that would help parents who want to work but lack the childcare options they need to do so.

“We can’t grow our economy, provide the services our citizens need, or build the future we all want without addressing the shortage of workers in Wisconsin,” said Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance economic development region, explaining, “Healthy, vibrant communities are obviously critical to our ability to recruit and retain the workers we need and it has become increasingly apparent we can’t do either without improving our ability to meet younger workers’ need for high quality early childhood care and education.”

The summit is being co-hosted by the UW-L, Western Technical College and the Wisconsin Counties Association. It is being sponsored by CWI and American Family Insurance, with additional support from Gundersen Health System, Dairyland Power and WisBusiness.

Registration is available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/competitive-wisconsin-incs-wisconsin-tomorrow-early-care-and-educationtickets-299884411347

