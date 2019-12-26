Statewide database to enable records requests in 2020

La Crosse County residents may no longer have to travel to other counties to obtain their Wisconsin birth or marriage records, beginning Jan. 2.

With new technology and a statewide database, residents of Wisconsin will be able to walk into any Wisconsin Register of Deeds office to pick up a birth or marriage record, provided it occurred within the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin births and marriages from Oct. 1, 1907, to present, deaths from Sept. 1, 2013 and divorces from Jan. 1, 2016 are available statewide.

Older records are still issued from the county where the event occured, but will become available as the State Vital Records Office completes back-scanning and indexing projects.

Cheryl McBride, La Crosse County register of deeds, emphasizes that not all records will be immediately available, and advises interested parties to call ahead and inquire about the records available prior to coming to the office.

The La Crosse County Register of Deeds phone number is 608-785-9644, and the office is at 212 Sixth St. N., Room 1400, La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.