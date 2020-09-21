 Skip to main content
Stay informed with Tuesday night virtual voting roundtable
Stay informed with Tuesday night virtual voting roundtable

Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts

Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts

Coulee Region voters can tune-in Tuesday night to a virtual, nonpartisan roundtable on voting to learn about casting your ballot safely and securely during this unprecedented year and election cycle.

The "Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts," hosted by multiple local groups, including the La Crosse Tribune, will feature a roundtable made up of voices from both sides of the aisle.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, former Attorney General JB Van Hollen, Reid Magney of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer will all be speaking at the event, which will be moderated by local media groups.

The event will cover topics ranging from registering to vote to worries about mail-in voting.

Voters can tune-in to the live stream of the virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, on the La Crosse Tribune Facebook page, as well as the Facebook pages of Great Rivers United Way, WIZM radio, News 8 WKBT and News 19 WXOW. It will also air live on WIZM NewsTalk.

Questions for the panelists can be submitted through email to questions@votesafeproject.org or through text to 608-785-1917. More information can be found at www.votesafeproject.org.

J.B. Van Hollen mug

Van Hollen

reid magney

Magney
County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer

Dankmeyer

Voters can tune-in to the live stream of the virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, on the La Crosse Tribune Facebook page.

