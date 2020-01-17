'Steady loving confrontation' built Lynda Blackmon Lowery's activism career

IF YOU GO

WHAT: The MLK Community Celebration

WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20

WHERE: The Viterbo University Fine Arts Main Theatre.

SPEAKER: Lynda Blackmon Lowery, who was a child activist in the South during the Civil Rights Movement, will present the keynote address.

AWARDS: In addition to the awards given to Tracy Littlejohn and Irv Balto, the Lynda Lowery Student Leadership Award will be presented to Onalaska High School student Jonah Harlan.