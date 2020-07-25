Steampunk jeweler among 32 exhibitors in virtual Art Fair on the Green

Ross soon began making pieces for friends, then participated in a craft fair before beginning a full-fledged side business with Barnyard Steamworks. Ross, who scours antique shops, estate sales and Ebay for watches dating between the 1860s to 1930s, uses between 300 to 500 of the timepieces each year to make her jewelry.

She looks up the serial numbers of each watch online to learn its history -- year of creation, how many were manufactured, what country it was crafted in -- for inspiration, though she says many of her concepts come to her during her slumber.

"I dream about a watch and wake up with an idea," Ross says.

A single piece can take anywhere from a half hour to days, depending on the size and style. Ross at times will encase the watch movements in resin to create layers in a pendant, or weave wire through the gears for an organically shaped cuff bracelet.

"I've always loved old things and mechanical, 'geary' things," Ross says. "I think I was born in the wrong century."

Ross finds her steampunk-style creations draw a large customer base of middle-aged individuals, who, like Ross, have fond memories of their older relatives' bulky, elaborate timepieces so unlike the sleek Fitbits and Apple watches of today.