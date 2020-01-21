Steiner named Crawford District Attorney

Lukas Steiner was appointed Tuesday to serve as Crawford County District Attorney.

The appointment by Gov. Tony Evers fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Tim Baxter on Jan. 3. Steiner will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2021.

“Lukas Steiner cares deeply about southwest Wisconsin and knows the area well. He is well-liked and highly respected in the area,” Evers said. “I am confident he will be a great advocate for fair and honest criminal justice in Crawford County, and that he will serve the people well in this role.”

Steiner is currently in private practice in southwest Wisconsin, with an emphasis on criminal defense. As a small-town attorney, Steiner has helped his clients with every type of legal matter from serious criminal charges to family law and child custody issues, to civil business disputes.

Steiner has practiced in Crawford County for much of his career and has deep roots in southwest Wisconsin.

