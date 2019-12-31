Stephen Shapiro to lead Gundersen Medical Foundation

“Dr. Shapiro has broad leadership experience throughout our system, resulting in deep understanding of the imperative of aligned goals and purpose,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, chief executive officer for Gundersen Health System. “He has demonstrated connection with research, education, and the community, positioning him well to successfully lead Gundersen Medical Foundation. This position is vital to supporting our collective mission, and I look forward to working together with Dr. Shapiro to deliver on our promise to the people and communities we serve.”

Shapiro has an extensive resume, including serving on the adjunct faculties at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and UW-La Crosse, in addition to taking his surgical skills to Ethiopia and Nicaragua in 2018 on behalf of Gundersen Global Partners.

A graduate of the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, Shapiro was first introduced to Gundersen Health System in 1992 during his rotation in anesthesia.

“When I was looking for a surgical position in 2003, Gundersen was the first place I considered due to the organization’s commitment to patient care,” Shapiro said. “Additionally, I was excited to start a surgical career in a place so committed to medical education and research to achieve outstanding quality of care for our community. It’s amazing to think back on my medical school rotation and the positive impact Gundersen Medical Foundation had and how, years later, I will be in a leadership position to continue and improve on what has made Gundersen a special place for generations of patients and students.”

