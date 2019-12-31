Stephen Shapiro to lead Gundersen Medical Foundation

Gundersen Health System has selected a 16-year team member to lead the Gundersen Medical Foundation.
Dr. Stephen Shapiro, a practicing general surgeon at Gundersen since 2013 and former department chair of eight years, was announced Tuesday as chief medical foundation officer and chair of the Gundersen Medical Foundation Board of Directors.
Gundersen Health System and Gundersen Medical Foundation partner in patient care, research, programming and community health outreach.
You have free articles remaining.
Shapiro will be taking over the role from Dr. Sig Gundersen III, who served as medical chief of the Gundersen Medical Foundation and chair of the Foundation Board since 2014. Gundersen who has been a surgeon at the hospital for over three decades, announced his retirement in September.
“I am extremely pleased and excited with Dr. Shapiro’s acceptance,” Gundersen said. “He has the heart and skills that provide a confidence in the future of Gundersen Medical Foundation and Gundersen Health System. I have worked with Dr. Shapiro both in the operating room and the board room, and I have witnessed first-hand his commitment to patients, staff and community. The Foundation and Gundersen are in great hands.”
Shapiro, who has served on the Gundersen Medical Foundation Board of Directors, Gundersen Health System Board of Trustees and Board of Governors, Gundersen Finance Committee and Gundersen Envision Board of Directors will work alongside Dr. Gundersen as he transitions to the role in early 2020.
“Dr. Shapiro has broad leadership experience throughout our system, resulting in deep understanding of the imperative of aligned goals and purpose,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, chief executive officer for Gundersen Health System. “He has demonstrated connection with research, education, and the community, positioning him well to successfully lead Gundersen Medical Foundation. This position is vital to supporting our collective mission, and I look forward to working together with Dr. Shapiro to deliver on our promise to the people and communities we serve.”
Shapiro has an extensive resume, including serving on the adjunct faculties at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and UW-La Crosse, in addition to taking his surgical skills to Ethiopia and Nicaragua in 2018 on behalf of Gundersen Global Partners.
A graduate of the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, Shapiro was first introduced to Gundersen Health System in 1992 during his rotation in anesthesia.
“When I was looking for a surgical position in 2003, Gundersen was the first place I considered due to the organization’s commitment to patient care,” Shapiro said. “Additionally, I was excited to start a surgical career in a place so committed to medical education and research to achieve outstanding quality of care for our community. It’s amazing to think back on my medical school rotation and the positive impact Gundersen Medical Foundation had and how, years later, I will be in a leadership position to continue and improve on what has made Gundersen a special place for generations of patients and students.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.