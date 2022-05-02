Steppin' Out in Pink: Breast cancer survivor shares her story

After finding a lump in her left breast at age 25, Connie Schroeder had the benign tumor removed and kept up with mammograms every January. It seemed she was in the clear until 15 years later, when Schroeder discovered a lump once again. And this time, it was cancerous.

Schroeder, 48, of Caledonia, was dismayed when, in June 2015, she learned she had breast cancer. Because of her previous tumor, she started mammograms earlier than average. And as she has dense breast tissue, which can interfere with the clarity of the X-ray, Schroeder was also diligent with self-checks.

Nothing was detected in Schroeder’s mammogram six months prior, but following an ultrasound and biopsy cancer was found in both breasts. She had no family history of the disease.

“It was a shock. I can say that cancer has asked me to embrace the change in myself, the change that forced me to grow and become the person I am today,” Schroeder says. “Stepping from what was known to the unknown. I had to embrace the uncertainty and accept that I was no longer in control.”

Schroeder underwent a bilateral mastectomy, opting against reconstruction, and braved eight sessions of chemotherapy and 33 rounds of radiation over nine months. For her three children, then teenagers, “it was a difficult road to understand what was going on with mom,” Schroeder says, and her husband took on her responsibilities at home as she endured treatment. The whole family drew on each other, and Schroeder’s care team, for strength.

“The support of the people here at Gundersen Health System was beyond our expectations what we would (anticipate) from healthcare workers,” Schroeder says. “The people at Gundersen become your family. It seems at times you spend more time at the hospital than you do at home, and you really gain a very close relationship with those who care for you.”

Cancer, Schroeder says, “has been the ultimate test of my character — I needed to reach deep inside myself for strength and power I didn’t know I had.”

Schroeder has had no recurrence of cancer. She is on hormone therapy, which will continue until she reaches 10 years remission.

Celebrating survivors, honoring the lost

In 2016, Schroeder was invited by a staff member in the Cancer Center to join their Steppin’ Out in Pink team.

The annual walk, hosted by Gundersen, raises awareness as well as funds, which go towards research at the hospital’s Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care. The 4.5 mile walk, on its 17th year, has raised over $6.1 million, including over $300,000 from the 2021 event.

More than a fundraiser, the event is a chance for survivors and their loved ones to reflect on their cancer journey and celebrate their recovery, with a ceremony preceding the walk. It also serves to honor and remember those lost to the disease.

“It’s very heart-touching,” says Schroeder, who is now part of the event committee. “The walk is so very important to me. To me, it signifies friends, family, even strangers showing up together to support those who are facing this cancer diagnosis.”

The walk, which has drawn up to 6,000 people, is changing locations this year to Riverside Park, with a route along the marsh trail. The event will be held Sept. 10, with a virtual option running Sept. 1-10.

“We’re looking forward to not only the beautiful space but also more visibility for our walkers and the event as well,” says Tia Sneath, special events program coordinator for Gundersen. “I think we could have this event (anywhere) and it would still be incredibly inspiring because of people like Connie and the survivors and their families and care team who show up to support the day off, throughout their treatment and during what follows.”

Hearing the stories and seeing the strength of survivors, Sneath says, is the heart of the event, and while Schroeder was initially hesitant to share, in the years since she entered entered remission she has embraced speaking up in the hopes of helping others.

Says Schroeder, “If people can hear my voice and see what I’ve been through, if I can encourage just one person to have anything that looks abnormal seen and taken care of right away — it could save their life.”

Early bird registration for Steppin’ Out in Pink is currently open at visit www.steppinoutinpink.org. The cost is $20 per person through June 30, and increases to $25 July 1-Sept. 5 and $30 Sept. 6-10.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

