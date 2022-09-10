Steppin out in Pink cancelled due to weather; 2022 advocate Betty Kabara shares her cancer journey

"This great hospital has saved my life not once, but four times."

Betty Kabara was shocked when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2014, undergoing several months of treatment before stage 1 cancer was also discovered. Having already gone through two taxing battles with her cancer, which had spread to her head, neck and esophagus, she was even more stunned when a 2019 mammogram revealed a tumor.

Kabara, 79, had been getting routine mammograms for decades, and when the team at Gundersen Health System La Crosse removed the lump from her left breast, she was hoping to be in the clear. Six months later, she went in for a scan.

"I told the (nurse), 'You better give me a good report,'" Kabara recalls. "And she came back and I had cancer in the other breast."

Both cancers were stage 1.

"It was early detection," Kabara says. "You have to get a mammogram every year. If you don't, you have to understand one out of eight women will get breast cancer, and over 43,000 will die this year from breast cancer."

As a survivor, Kabara is dedicated to helping others succeed in their fight against breast cancer, and helping fund research to develop new therapies. On Saturday, she she was scheduled to impart her message to thousands at Gundersen's 17th annual Steppin' Out in Pink event. But sadly, the weather had other plans.

"The call was not just due to rain," Tia Sneath, event organizer for Gundersen, said of the difficult decision to cancel the walk. "We say, 'Cancer doesn't stop for the rain to pass,' but the lighting had to be factored in."

Set to be held for the first time at Riverside Park, the event centers on a 4.5 mile walk, with participants and community members raising funds to support breast cancer research and patient support programs at the Gundersen Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care. As of 2021, over $6.1 million had been raised.

"It's my quest to get out there and get as much money as we can," Kabara said in Friday interview with the Tribune.

Over 4,000 had registered for the 2022 walk, with 400 volunteers helping set up. While no stepping out ultimately occurred, the efforts of participants and volunteers helped secure over $152,000 in donations as of early Saturday morning, with more funds anticipated to come in over the next days.

Vendors, Sneath says, were invited by Larson's General to set up their booths in their downtown building, a sign of the "camaraderie and support from the community."

Kabara has already made an incredible impact on the mission to fight breast cancer, gifting $1.5 million in 2016 to the Kabara Cancer Research Institute. Kabara and her late husband, Dr. Jon Kabara, had in 2008 given $1 million towards the development of the Institute. Their generous contributions have supported cancer genome sequencing, used to help personalize cancer treatments; development of an independent research laboratory focused on lung, bladder, prostate and ovarian cancers; and the Gundersen Cancer Biobank.

Funds raised at Steppin Out in Pink will be dedicated to clinic-based, academic, resident and fellow research; purchase of equipment such as infusion chairs, assistance to breast cancer patients in need, subsidization of mammograms for those without insurance and more.

Having recently moved to La Crosse from her longtime home in Galena, Ill, Kabara had never walked Steppin' Out in Pink, and unfortunately she didn't have the chance Saturday. Cancelled previously for the pandemic, this is the first year the event was called off due to inclement weather.

"I'm very much looking forward to meeting all these wonderful people," Kabara said Friday. "And hearing their stories."

With family and friends driving in to support her as the 2022 advocated, Kabara was still surrounded by love Saturday.

Gundersen, which emphasized the "safety of all of our walkers and supporters is our top priority," thanked the community for their ongoing support of Steppin Out in Pink.

"We are heartbroken about this news," Gundersen said. "We hope you continue to hold a special place in your heart for this event."

Donations for the Steppin’ Out in Pink 2022 can be made at steppinoutinpink.org.