Steppin’ Out in Pink eclipses $350,000

Despite weather conditions that wouldn’t allow walkers to gather at Riverside Park on Sept. 10, Steppin’ Out in Pink met its goal of raising $350,000 to support breast cancer research and those battling the disease.

It’s a milestone that wouldn’t have been reached had it not been for an enthusiastic group of supporters and the community.

“As soon as the announcement to cancel the walk was made, local organizations, volunteers, sponsors and other supporters sprang into action, just looking for opportunities to help,” said Gundersen Medical Foundation special events coordinator Tia Sneath. “We were overwhelmed by the community’s outpouring of love and support.”

Money raised from event supports local breast cancer research initiatives, provides assistance to breast cancer patients, subsidizes mammograms for the uninsured and underinsured in the region, and lends support to the Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders and Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Cancer Care.

“We hope that everyone who supported Steppin’ Out in Pink understands the profound impact they have made on patients in the Coulee Region,” Sneath said.

There’s still time to support the 2022 event. To make a donation, go to steppinoutinpink.org. And if you’d like to get in on the fun next year, mark your calendar for the 18th annual event, which is Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

BY THE NUMBERS

Participants: More than 4,000

Volunteers: 350

Teams: 237

Sponsors: 51