 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Steppin’ Out in Pink eclipses $350,000

  • 0

Despite weather conditions that wouldn’t allow walkers to gather at Riverside Park on Sept. 10, Steppin’ Out in Pink met its goal of raising $350,000 to support breast cancer research and those battling the disease.

It’s a milestone that wouldn’t have been reached had it not been for an enthusiastic group of supporters and the community.

“As soon as the announcement to cancel the walk was made, local organizations, volunteers, sponsors and other supporters sprang into action, just looking for opportunities to help,” said Gundersen Medical Foundation special events coordinator Tia Sneath. “We were overwhelmed by the community’s outpouring of love and support.” 

Money raised from event supports local breast cancer research initiatives, provides assistance to breast cancer patients, subsidizes mammograms for the uninsured and underinsured in the region, and lends support to the Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders and Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Cancer Care. 

People are also reading…

“We hope that everyone who supported Steppin’ Out in Pink understands the profound impact they have made on patients in the Coulee Region,” Sneath said.

There’s still time to support the 2022 event. To make a donation, go to steppinoutinpink.org. And if you’d like to get in on the fun next year, mark your calendar for the 18th annual event, which is Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. 

BY THE NUMBERS

Participants: More than 4,000

Volunteers: 350

Teams: 237

Sponsors: 51

Steppin' Out in Pink

With over 220,000 women in the United States diagnosed with breast cancer each year, it is important for everyone to educate themselves.

Photos: 2015 Steppin' Out in Pink

More than 6,100 people joined Gundersen Health System’s 10th annual Steppin’ Out in Pink walk to support breast cancer research. Check out Tribune photographer Rory O'Driscoll's photos and reporters Jourdan Vian and Mike Tighe's stories.

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Space Telescope Reveals New Secrets Hidden Within the Pillars of Creation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News