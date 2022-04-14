 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steppin' Out in Pink moving to Riverside Park

Steppin' Out in Pink 2021 drew over 4,000 people in support of breast cancer survivors, patients and research. The event is hosted by Gundersen Health System.
Steppin' Out in Pink is switching things up for its 17th annual event, with a new location in Riverside Park.
 
Hosted by Gundersen Health System, and previously kicking off from the La Crosse hospital location, the 4.5 mile walk supports breast cancer research and patient support programs at the Gundersen Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care. The 2022 fundraiser will be held Sept. 10, with early registration opening April 25.
 
"We are excited for the opportunities that come along with the move to Riverside Park. We are not only thrilled to bring our survivors, volunteers, and walkers to this beautiful space, we also look forward to more collaboration with our community partners in support of the important work being done at Gundersen Health System," the Steppin' Out in Pink team said.
 
Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen, stated, “We learned many things through the pandemic. One was that cancer marches on despite what else is occurring. We must constantly adapt in our battle to win. I am excited that Steppin' Out in Pink is adapting and bringing the fight downtown for more visibility and opportunity to engage the entire community in this effort. We are stronger together.” 
 
Registration is $20 April 25 - June 30; $25 July 1 - Sept. 5; and $30 Sept. 6 -10.
 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

