Steppin' Out in Pink returns Saturday for 16th year

COVID-19 has dominated the world for the past 18 months, but as the virus rages on so too do illnesses and diseases of all forms, one being breast cancer.
For 16 years, Gundersen Health System has honored breast cancer patients and survivors with the Steppin' Out in Pink fundraiser walk, and while the pandemic led to a virtual version in 2020, this Saturday community members will gather in person once again to stroll in support of the women and men affected and raise essential research dollars.
Since its inception, Steppin' Out in Pink has raised $5.8 million, with funding dedicated to local breast cancer research initiatives at Gundersen Medical Foundation, helping cover the cost of mammograms for the uninsured and underinsured in the region and the services of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care. Last year, participants raised over $245,000 despite the group event being cancelled in favor of online tracking of miles, completed solo or in small groups.
With the pandemic again picking up, the 2021 event offers the option of walking the route around the Gundersen campus with other attendees -- with distancing and other precautions taken -- or logging miles on one's own time through Sept. 11. This year's fundraising goal is $300,000 and a cumulative 5,000 miles.
The funds are crucial for the work of the Kabara Cancer Research Institute in La Crosse, directed by Dr. Paraic Kenny, a breast cancer research specialist of over two decades and with the Institute for six years. Kenny's team has been successful in sequencing tumors in order to match patients with the most relevant new drugs, and was the first team worldwide to report efficacy of the drug crizotinib in triple-negative breast cancer patients with MET mutations.
"A lot of other organizations raise funds and they get sucked away to big cities far away but here it really stays local and allows us to work quite closely with a number of our breast cancer patients and to keep our physician colleagues involved in research as well," Kenny says of Steppin' Out in Pink.
Recently, Kenny's lab has been working on treatments using antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs). The protein based therapeutic agents combine monoclonal antibodies with cytotoxic drugs via a biochemical linker.
"Our hope is in the coming years we can develop these further to the point they may be useful in the clinic. Already, we've shown we can use these new agents to treat breast cancer cells very effectively in laboratory settings," Kenny says.
The impact of Steppin' Out in Pink goes well beyond the financial, with Kenny calling the event hugely inspiring for his team.
"My favorite day of the year is that morning of Steppin' Out in Pink when I get to serve the coffee and breakfast to all of the breast cancer survivors, and every year I bring a person from my team as well to have the opportunity to meet people who have gone through that breast cancer journey or are still on that breast cancer journey," Kenny says. "(As) most of the time we're tying ourselves up in knots over genetics and the microscopic aspect of cancer, for the trainees especially seeing and meeting the patients is particularly motivating."
During the pandemic, Kenny's lab took on COVID sequencing, and while a couple team members focused on virus samples the majority continued to work full time on breast cancer research. Working directly with the clinical oncologists to treat their patients is a "priviledge," Kenny says, and while local breast cancer patients are benefitting in real time, their research findings will ultimately help persons nation and worldwide.
Kenny praises those helping advance research with their participation is Steppin' Out in Pink.
"(It's incredible) the power and strength and devotion of our community," Kenny enthuses. "So many people are motivated to help us here in the lab work towards a cure."
