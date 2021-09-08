Steppin' Out in Pink returns Saturday for 16th year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A lot of other organizations raise funds and they get sucked away to big cities far away but here it really stays local and allows us to work quite closely with a number of our breast cancer patients and to keep our physician colleagues involved in research as well," Kenny says of Steppin' Out in Pink.

Recently, Kenny's lab has been working on treatments using antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs). The protein based therapeutic agents combine monoclonal antibodies with cytotoxic drugs via a biochemical linker.

"Our hope is in the coming years we can develop these further to the point they may be useful in the clinic. Already, we've shown we can use these new agents to treat breast cancer cells very effectively in laboratory settings," Kenny says.

The impact of Steppin' Out in Pink goes well beyond the financial, with Kenny calling the event hugely inspiring for his team.