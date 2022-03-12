Stewards of Children training offered by New Horizons

Thanks to support from Al Louis’ Musky Challenge through the Rotary Club of Downtown La Crosse, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers will host a free training, Stewards of Children, for the community.

The training will be held at the Northside Policing Center on April 7 and at Western Technical College on April 21 from 11:30 am to 2 pm.

The Stewards of Children® training from Darkness to Light is the only nationally available program that is scientifically proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change child-protective behaviors. Appropriate for any adult, this training will teach attendees to recognize, react responsibly, and take proactive steps against child sexual abuse.

Child sexual abuse is likely the most prevalent health problem children face, with the most serious array of consequences. In fact, 1 in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. This means that whether you work with youth, are a parent, or are simply a member of a community, it is highly likely that someone you know or care for has experienced, or is currently experiencing, child sexual abuse. It’s going to happen whether you are prepared to deal with it or not – unless you stop it from happening. And the good news, it can be stopped.

Attendees will learn to recognize, react responsibly, and take proactive steps against child sexual abuse. People of all professions, education, and backgrounds are encouraged to attend this training.

Lunch is provided free of charge.

Please contact New Horizons lead outreach advocate Jen for more information at 608-791-2610 ext. 1203 or youth@nhagainstabuse.org. To register visit http://www.nhagainstabuse.org/events/stewards-of-children-spring-2022/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0