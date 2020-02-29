Still pumping: La Crosse North Siders deal with persistent water

In Adam Schroeder's backyard on Liberty Street, he has a patio with metal furniture on it and a small fire pit, a two-car garage, a new garden and a chicken coop. He also has an orange temporary fence that contains a rogue pond of orange, oily water that swirls around as it's fed by a sump pump from his constantly flooded basement.
Schroeder has been pumping water out of his basement every day since September 2018 because of record-high groundwater levels.
And he's not alone.
On La Crosse's North Side, the city has only eight of the 1,700 floodplain structures listed as homes that pump water from their basements.
But those who live there tell a different story, listing neighbor after neighbor who use pumps.
This winter has left many wondering what's next, as unprecedented high water levels have homeowners wondering where to put the water. They are also facing barriers in making long-term fixes to their homes, and expenses keep adding up.
And the list of solutions is short.
For Schroeder, this pond is coming from pumping the unwavering amounts of groundwater underneath his house, and because of the iron sediment in the soil, it's a rusty color that looks like muddy sludge.
He said in the summer it settles into a dust that covers his whole yard when he mows and stains one of his four dogs' white fur. His chicken coop has sandbags surrounding it to protect the birds. He points to his backyard and across his neighbor's tall wooden fence, signaling how far the pond once stretched.
"It's pretty much destroyed everything at this point," Schroeder said.
He's lived at this small, one-and-a-half-story home with his wife and two sons since April 2016. They were first-time homeowners, and at the time he knew he'd be pumping during the spring season, the house already fashioned with built-in sump pumps.
But Schroeder said he never expected to pump for this long.
"It's generally early spring, right after the thaw, everybody would pump water," Schroeder said after talking with neighbors before buying the house. "But then it would finish up, everybody would wrap up all their hoses and they were done for the year."
But trouble started in the fall of 2018, when massive amounts of rain caused flooding throughout the region.
"It kicked in my pumps and they haven't stopped since," Schroeder said, describing scenes of sandbars in the streets and ducks floating down streams of water pumping from his neighbors' yards. "And then September rolled around."
He's referring to this past fall, when the area got dumped with record rainfall that put the river and groundwater levels, still high from the 2018 floods, at unprecedented highs.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers put out a statement earlier this month cautioning communities that the region is on course for more flooding this spring.
Schroeder and his North Side neighbors who have had to pump through the winter have run into an issue of where to put the water. The city has an ordinance that doesn't allow homeowners to pump into the streets during the winter, worried about streets and pipes freezing. But pumping back into their yards only "feeds the beast."
Many homeowners have gone to the city asking for special allowance to pump into the street during the winter. Many have been denied.
But certain allowances have been made, like for Jim Hanifl and his wife Maureen, who live on Hamilton Street in one of the northern-most neighborhoods in the city.
On Feb. 10, Jim and two of his neighbors asked the Board of Public Works to allow them to pump into the streets, directly into a storm drain at Hamilton and Camp streets. They allowed it.
The city utility manager, Bernie Lenz, cautioned against it but said the winter street pumping could work in certain conditions if monitored.
Lenz says because the groundwater temperature is above freezing, if enough of it comes out of the pipes and it's close enough to the stormwater drain, it shouldn't freeze. The mild temperatures we've seen this winter have also been helpful.
"Because of these two reasons," Lenz said, "it's worked. But you can't rely on that."
The cost of pumping
In Schroeder's home, he runs two sump pumps out of his basement.
"Our electric bills are through the roof," Schroeder said. "We have yet to see an electric bill less than $225 since we've been here."
He said unplugging one of his two pumps during the winter dropped his bill by $80. But unplugging entirely can be uncertain.
"I've tried a few times to unplug it," he said. "You know, I'm draining a bucket that's going to keep refilling. It doesn't take but three minutes before it's flooding the basement."
When he moved in to the house, Schroeder put in a sealant on his basement floor and walls to stop water from leaking through. But it wasn't long before he needed to replace his pumps and drain systems, drilling through the fresh work.
On top of that, continuous pumping has also caused structural damage to his foundation and braces will need to be installed to hold up the walls of his basement.
"We're right around $17,000 of work, between braces and the pumps and everything else to try and maintain it. We had plans with this space down here until all of a sudden."
Foundations of homes are not built to withstand the pressure of a pump sucking water up and out of the ground, Lenz says. And the hydrostatic pressure that comes from the pumps can eat away at the foundation.
"If the groundwater's higher than the floor of your basement, the higher up it is, the more pressure that's pushing on your walls. You pump that out, you're basically turning your basement into a hull, like a boat," Lenz said.
"And that's happened this year, it's happened in the past. That's the risk of people pumping, is actually destabilizing their foundations through that pressure."
Other financial stressors are added when living in the floodplains. Homes lose value, yards and basements get ruined, selling houses is hard, most have to pay for flood insurance, and many of the longer-term solutions the city has aren't financially possible for folks.
"I think the challenge," said Lewis Kuhlman, the environmental planner for the city, "is that the houses that are in the floodplain are predominantly low-value, and therefore there's probably lower-income people owning those."
"I mean, people can do what they can do with what they have."
This year, the city has developed a new floodplain relief grant that is aimed at helping homeowners fill in their basements, one of the city's solutions to high groundwater on the North Side.
The grant covers up to $20,000 in costs to fill a basement, including moving any appliances or utilities out of the way. The grant can also help residents raise their home.
But the best solution the city suggests is getting homes out of the floodplains indefinitely by raising it on stilts or physically moving it.
"Pumping is a very short fix. Filling in your basement and getting rid of what water is sort of a middle fix," Lenz said. "But now your house is still in the floodplain. The long-term fix is getting rid of that floodplain, getting out of the floodplain."
The city is in the early stages of considering buyouts on the North Side, Kuhlman says, but grants that they'd use to do so would limit any new development on the land, leaving it "perpetually green space."
"We have to be very careful when we do that so we're not depleting our housing stock and our tax base," he said.
But there are few long-term solutions to slowing the upward trend of flooding for the North Side.
Unlike the Pammel Creek project, a concrete structure built in the 1980s to help curb surface flooding on La Crosse's South Side during heavy rainfalls, the North Side flooding is caused by groundwater levels rising, which are much harder and much more expensive to solve.
"It's not impossible," Lenz said of pumping out groundwater to reduce the overall water table. "It would just be extremely, extremely expensive and extremely environmentally damaging. Because you've got to pump all that, I mean huge, huge volumes of water someplace."
Surface water flooding occurs when a body of water, like the Pammel Creek or the Mississippi River, swells up after a heavy rainfall and leaves its banks. But groundwater flooding happens after perpetual wetness, like a snow thaw or days of rain, saturates the ground, raising the water table.
"The long-term solution would be to stop climate change and keep it from raining," Lenz said, "We can't do that, so we as humans have to adapt to our environment."
North Siders look for answers
Traveling through La Crosse's North Side neighborhoods reveals the sense of despair and urgency they're facing. Lines that show how far the moisture has crept in mark the exteriors of homes and garages. Orange streaks of iron sediment stain sidewalks, driveways and curbs. Condemned signs sit in windows. Empty lots echo where homes used to sit.
"Living on the South Side, living on the island, living on the North Side," said Hanifl, who has lived in his house on Hamilton Street for 21 years, "I see a lot more getting done for the South Side than I've ever seen happen up here, you know?"
Many homeowners and residents feel that asking the city for help can be a double-edged sword. One homeowner was wary about having photos taken of his home, worried the city might see and condemn the condition of his basement. Others know that neighbors are pumping without permits.
"So where some of these people are pumping to," Hanifl said of those around him who weren't granted permission to pump during the winter, "It's either I don't know, or I don't want to say. They're neighbors, you know?"
"I think once we've got someplace to put our water, what we ultimately want is eyes taken off of us," Schroeder said. "Give me some place to put my water that we expected to pump, and forget that we live here. The less the city's driving by the better off you are."
"I think that there are certain people that prefer to figure it out themselves," said Barb Janssen, Common Council member for District 3, where Schroeder lives. "I know that some of the loan programs that we have, the staff has to go in and do an inspection."
"I could see that as a possible deterrent to people," she said while adding that she hasn't heard specific worries from residents about asking the city for help.
And many have gone to the city and left without answers.
"What do you do? I mean, I understand their concerns about ice and whatever," Schroeder said. "But this has taken us a couple years now. It will be exactly one year that we've been going back and forth with the city here with this water issue."
Homeowners who have looked into filling basements, securing foundations and raising houses have been turned away by contractors because of a water table that hasn't gone down and isn't expected to yet.
"The last three times they've come out to do it, the water is flowing," said Schroeder, who is trying to anchor his basement wall. "Now we're in one of those positions where we have to wait for the water to go down before anybody can fix anything."
Kuhlman said only seven people have applied for the grant to fill their basement, and only one homeowner has completed the process.
"I think the biggest challenge is our logistics," he said. "The fellow that did complete the project, he had to have I think at least five different contractors do all the work," listing that the project could need contractors for cement, plumbing, electric and utilities, at least.
"So the logistics of wrangling all of the contractors, and also there's a lot of people who don't want to give up their basement," Kuhlman added.
The completed basement fill for the man on Monitor Street cost about $50,000 when finished. He used the $20,000 grant from the Floodplain Advisory Committee and funds from the Housing Rehabilitation Commission, Kuhlman said. But he said most basement fills are quoted for about $50,000.
Hope under water
The North Side is still filled with hope. Signs reading "love your neighbor" and "be kind" grace people's yards and windows, and even though they could apply to any number of issues in the world today, they seem to be an overarching message for all grievances each neighbor may be facing.
"We're just trying to keep our heads high and hope that once we get these braces in to hold this, to get this wall back up and into place," Schroeder said, "we can hopefully move on."
Both Hanifl and Schroeder took time to list neighbors up and down their blocks and the issues they're all dealing with. Sand coming from their basement floors, standing water, sinkholes in their backyards, furnaces sitting in water unable to be turned on, contractors refusing to fill basements or put in sump pumps.
"People, if they see something around here," Hanifl said, "they tend to let you know."
In Andrea Richmond's neighborhood, a new couple is moving in soon. The council member for that district, she plans to bring them a plate of cookies and some literature on living in a floodplain.
"Getting the information out to people and understanding what the city can do to help is really the best thing we can do," Richmond said. "I totally believe in this because if it can help people from suffering issues ... that's the best thing we can do is be proactive."
The city urges people to take advantage of the time now, when they're not under water, to take action.
"There's a large part of the North Side of the city that would be under water at a 100-year flood event if the dikes broke," Lenz said. "Just like they should be worrying about filling their basements while they're dry, they should be thinking of getting out of the floodplain while there's not a flood. It's easy to think about getting out of the floodplain while your house is surrounded by floodwater."
"I don't have a crystal ball to tell you when the next flood's coming."
For those still pumping, red tape will disappear on March 15, and pumping into the streets can begin again, a date Schroeder is looking forward to.
"We're getting there," he said. "Almost made it."