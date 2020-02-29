Still pumping: La Crosse North Siders deal with persistent water

What it means to live in La Crosse's floodplains

It was reported in 2016 that 1,700 structures resided in La Crosse's North Side floodplains, a label that can carry an expensive and restrictive weight.

Many residents who live in a floodplain are required to purchase flood insurance through FEMA, which maps the homes based on whether they are at risk from being impacted by a 100-year flood.

According to FEMA, there are 591 flood insurance policies in the city of La Crosse, a total of $649,496 in premiums. The average annual premium paid is about $1,000.

Just $84,187 has been paid back into the community by FEMA flood insurance coverage.

Bernie Lenz, the city utility manager, said that moving homes out of the floodplains by raising them or filling in basements could also help the city out as a whole.

"The city’s national flood insurance rates are set on the overall risk of the city," he said. "So the more (basements) we fill in, the overall city risk goes down, and the overall rate the city pays and everybody else pays for flood insurance gets better."

But those who reside in the floodplain have restrictions on updates they can make to their homes and buildings.

In order for the city of La Crosse to receive flood insurance from FEMA, the "50% Rule" was adopted limiting the work a homeowner can do on property in the floodplain.

Because of this, any improvements or repairs made to a home must be made compliant with flood-damage prevention regulations, including raising your house above flood stages.

But it also limits them to work that doesn't cost more than 50% of the property's market value. Many people wanting to fill in their basements or lift their homes need to find new space for utilities, such as furnaces and water heaters, and storage items, but can't because of this rule.