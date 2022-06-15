Stoddard United Methodist Church says goodbye to longtime pastor Banze Kyabuntu

Stoddard UMC will soon say goodbye to its beloved African-born pastor. The Rev. Banze Kyabuntu and his family have been in Stoddard for almost 12 years, and they have grown to call it home.

“Stoddard is the first place in my life I have lived for many years in a row. I feel at home here. My three children were born here. I have a lot of friends here. Many people consider me as their spiritual guide: a person to run to in times of trouble. My children have a lot of friends as well. We are grateful to God for being part of a great community, great people, great school district, great teachers,” said Kyabuntu.

He continued, “Two things I will not forget about Stoddard: first, is when my kids came to the U.S.A. from a non-English speaking country, the attention and care Stoddard Elementary School gave to them made a big difference not only in helping them to learn at school (English) but also to fully adjust and integrate in the community.

“Second, race was not an issue. We worked hands in hands with many people in spreading the Gospel of Jesus, we laughed and sometimes, we cried too. Our house was a tall tree in the midst of the forest whereby all kinds of birds came to rest. Many children from the community came just to hang out at our house. We will truly miss these kids. Many times, we hear negative reports in this country as far as race is concerned. Without denying this truth, but we also need to realize that there are good communities out there and many of those communities go unnoticed because we do not talk about it. It is always easy to talk about the negative but we often do not talk about the positive; and yet, it is by emphasizing the positive that we can change the world.

“I encourage the Stoddard community to keep up the good work to live with those who do not look like you. I also challenge other communities to learn from communities like Stoddard, and I think the nation will do better.”

For Kyabuntu, the church was a “family.” His main goal was to help people connect to God and to one another that they might live a purposeful and meaningful life. Not only that but also to help people stand on their feet after experiencing a kind of setback in their lives.

Kyabuntu cared for his own church members and the community, being there when they were sick and comforting them after loved ones died. He always had a word of wisdom, guidance, encouragement and hope for everyone who sought his advice and his spiritual insights. One could easily sense these in the way he preached, led worships, weddings, baptisms, funerals and one-on-one counseling.

In fact, Kyabuntu says he is grateful to many people he worked with during his tenure at Stoddard UMC, especially the medical staffs at both Gundersen and Mayo hospitals and the funeral homes in the La Crosse and Vernon counties because they made it easy for Kyabuntu to meet his goals with his church members and the community at large.

Church member Cathy Hooverson says, “We will definitely miss all of you and your prayers and messages to us each week.”

Bill Sibley, Stoddard, says, “He is a caring pastor, intelligent and a great preacher.”

Amanda, Kasey and Jack, all church members say, “We will miss you all so very much. It’s been a true blessing to have you and your family in our church and our community. We pray that the path God is leading you is a blessing to you and also that He will lead you back to Stoddard.”

And Lori Lee says, “Part of my world just crashed when I learnt about the news of you moving from Stoddard.” She went on saying, “You have taught us to be strong and to hold onto God’s Word. You have been there, sometimes unaware during our good times and our bad. I do not know why you must go but I want you to know it won’t be the same without you.” Many church members and the community will miss Pastor Kyabuntu and his family.

Kyabuntu’s last two sermons at Stoddard UMC will be June 19 and June 26 at 9 am. Kyabuntu says, “If you missed all the 800+ sermons I preached during the course of 11 years and half, you may want to hear the last two because they will summarize everything you want to know about our Christian life.”

A farewell reception is planned for noon on Saturday, June 25, at the church located at 900 Broadway St., Stoddard, Wis. Everyone is invited.

Kyabuntu is being assigned to Mosinee United Methodist Church in north-central Wisconsin.

“It had been my intention to lead Stoddard UMC through the difficult season in the life of our denomination but God had another plan. I truly believe you will thrive as a congregation under the leadership of your new pastor, just as you have with me over the past 11 and half years. Keep on growing as faithful disciples of Jesus, remain united, let the Word of God be on your lips (Joshua 1:7-8) and never compromise the Gospel of Jesus,” Kyabuntu concluded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0