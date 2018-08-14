A donation from the Western Region of the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition is providing several emergency services in the area, including Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, with Bleeding Control Tool Kits.
The kits will be available in the community, and some already are for emergency responders, said Brittney Trybula, a Gundersen Tri-State EMT.
“Our goal is a wider distribution of the kits to allow the general public to access them for an even greater response,” Trybula said.
The kits feature several lifesaving tools, including a tourniquet, gauze, trauma shears, two chest seals, two pairs of gloves, bandaging and related items.
One of the goals is to train people to respond to a bleeding emergency, including possible mass casualty incidents, Trybula said.
“A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss in less than five minutes,” she said. “Even with some of the best-trained, best-equipped emergency response professionals, it may take more time than that to get to the scene. That’s why a trained bystander can often make the difference between a life saved and a life lost.”
Gundersen trauma surgeon Mason G. Fisher said, “Bleeding control is the equivalent of CPR/AED use for the public who have taken the American Heart Association courses.”
Training is available through the national Stop the Bleed campaign, sponsored by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.
Gundersen Health System is partnering with Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Health Department, Western Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition and several other area agencies to educate the community about the Stop the Bleed initiative and train people what to do if they come upon an incident where someone is bleeding.
Classes are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 and Oct. 9 at Tri-State Ambulance at 235 Causeway Blvd. in La Crosse and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Regional Operations Control Center, also at 235 Causeway.
Classes further in the future may be listed at the Stop the Bleed website.
Most of the classes are free, but pre-registration often is required. Groups or organizations also can connect via the website or through Gundersen Health System Trauma Services at 608-775-4204 or 608-775-3054.
Control kits are available through the Gundersen Tri-State free loaner program, which also includes an automatic external defibrillator. The loaner program is intended for large events and group gatherings.
For more information on the loaner program call at 608-784-8827, ext. 0, or the Tri-State website.
