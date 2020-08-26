Stories of Honor: Dave Turner proud of keeping his men safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although he received various medals for his service, the achievement Dave Turner is most proud of his tour in Vietnam was having kept his troops safe.

“During my time there, whether in combat in the field or later on the forward fire base, I never had a man injured or die while under my command,” Turner said.

Turner was nominated for the Stories of Honor by his cousin, Susan Miller.

Turner grew up in Elm Grove and moved to La Crosse to attend UW-La Crosse in the 1960s. He and his friends volunteered with the 1965 spring flood.

The Mississippi River entered major flood stage in the middle of April of that year, cresting at a record 17.90 feet at La Crosse.

“We did work during the flood as did most of the students of the college at that time,” Turner said. “My job at first was to fill sandbags and later to stack them around the W.A. Roosevelt Company building.”

His desire to serve continued after college. Turner and his buddies enlisted in the Army, not waiting to receive a draft notice.

“The choices that the draft offered were less appealing than those of enlistment, so we chose to enlist for two years,” Turner said.