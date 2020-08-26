Stories of Honor: Dave Turner proud of keeping his men safe

Although he received various medals for his service, the achievement Dave Turner is most proud of his tour in Vietnam was having kept his troops safe.
“During my time there, whether in combat in the field or later on the forward fire base, I never had a man injured or die while under my command,” Turner said.
Turner was nominated for the Stories of Honor by his cousin, Susan Miller.
Turner grew up in Elm Grove and moved to La Crosse to attend UW-La Crosse in the 1960s. He and his friends volunteered with the 1965 spring flood.
The Mississippi River entered major flood stage in the middle of April of that year, cresting at a record 17.90 feet at La Crosse.
“We did work during the flood as did most of the students of the college at that time,” Turner said. “My job at first was to fill sandbags and later to stack them around the W.A. Roosevelt Company building.”
His desire to serve continued after college. Turner and his buddies enlisted in the Army, not waiting to receive a draft notice.
“The choices that the draft offered were less appealing than those of enlistment, so we chose to enlist for two years,” Turner said.
During the Vietnam War, tours of duty lasted for a year. Turner served on the ground in that country for 11 months. He was granted an early-out after his application to return to attend university before he went overseas was accepted.
While in Vietnam, Turner was assigned to the 1/327th infantry of the 101 Airborne Division operating in the northernmost area of South Vietnam. The unit’s area of operations was the Central Highlands located between the South China Sea to Laos and south of the city of Chu Lia north to the 17th parallel.
Initially, Turner was assigned to the 101st infantry as a rifle squad leader of between 10 to 15 members.
“I spent just over nine months in the field,” Turner said. “I was then assigned to a mortar platoon on a forward fire base Bastogne, where I was a section leader of three mortar crews each containing four to six crew members.”
Patrolling jungles, swamps, caves and other terrain, the squad engaged the enemy and helped the people they encountered there.
Turner received several medals including the Bronze Star. While he does remember Vietnam was a beautiful country and the people friendly, the passing of 50 years since he was there has made his “memory of that time a little fuzzy.”
“Upon my return from Vietnam, like many others, I tried to forget as much of it as I could,” Turner said.
When Turner returned to La Crosse, he and three fellow veteran friends bought and remodeled a bar on Pearl Street next to Kroner’s True Value Hardware; they named it the Oxford Pub.
“We turned it in to a successful, popular college bar and operated it for a couple of years before selling it,” Turner said.
The partners sold it to the owners of another college bar operating in town at the time.
After selling the bar, Turner married a local woman and the couple had a daughter and two grandchildren.
He is now single and lives in Palmyra, where he is involved in the community, serving as the post commander of the American Legion, a village trustee and president, and president of the area historical society.
