Stories of Honor: Horseback riding program helps Vietnam veteran deal with PTSD

He still sometimes relives Vietnam War experiences in his dreams.
But grooming or riding horses at the HorseSense therapeutic horseback riding center has been a big help to Army veteran Terry Pearson of La Crosse, who attributes his post-traumatic stress syndrome diagnosis to the war.
“It’s like I told some of the doctors at Tomah, you don’t have to give me Valium, I’ll just go brush my horse,” Pearson said during a recent visit to HorseSense. “I come out here and get out in the open and enjoy myself” about once a week.
About six years ago, Pearson and another man became the first two veterans in a pilot program at HorseSense for veterans suffering from PTSD or other injuries sustained during wartime service. He still participates in the program.
HorseSense, established in 1989 to provide therapeutic horseback riding for people with physical, cognitive or psychological needs, is at the top of Ten Mile Hill on Hwy. 14/61, southeast of La Crosse.
Pearson grew up in several area communities, including Gays Mills, Steuben, Soldiers Grove and finally De Soto. He served in the Army from 1969 to 1973, and served in South Vietnam from January to December 1971.
Pearson enlisted because some of his friends had been killed in Vietnam. “I felt I owed it to my friends,” he said.
In South Vietnam, he was in the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, attached to the 101st Airborne Division, and was based at Camp Evans, not far from North Vietnam.
“I was air mobile,” Pearson said. “We’d come in by helicopter” to do reconnaissance,” he said. “We would walk around in big circles and look for information about anybody being around.”
Pearson participated in a number of firefights.
“They used to hit us on like the holidays,” he said. “Anything of importance to them, like the lunar new year.”
Although he’s proud of the Combat Infantryman Badge he received for being in combat, “I think once I got back and out of the service, all of the symptoms (of PTSD) were there, but there was no label,” Pearson said. “I tried to explain it to different counselors and psychologists.” But it wasn’t until the early 1980s that a psychologist diagnosed him with PTSD.
PTSD contributed to his divorce from his first wife, to whom he was married from 1976 to 1981, Pearson said. “I was talking in my sleep and reliving firefights,” he said. “She actually got scared of me.”
Pearson still relives firefights in his dreams, said second wife Valerie Pearson, who has been married to him since 1988.
Terry Pearson, who is 68, retired after working as an electrician for a number of companies in Wisconsin and Iowa.
“It’s been a long and winding road to figure out the PTSD,” Valerie said, explaining why she nominated Terry for the Stories of Honor. “And he has tried to help a lot of veterans along the way, in different ways.
“We’ve had homeless vets sleeping on our couch,” she said. “And he has tried to point them to the right resources, which he has figured out over the many years he’s been dealing with (PTSD). I think he’s been a good resource for other veterans.”
Besides the HorseSense program, Pearson has been helped by a number of programs offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, such as swimming, yoga, tai chi and smoking-cessation classes.
Before he joined those programs, Pearson said, he weighed 256 pounds. “I managed to whittle that away to 186 pounds” over five years, he said.
Pearson still has one photo of himself from his Vietnam War days, but got rid of the rest years ago. It’s a picture of him giving the peace sign at an airport in Tacoma, Wash., after he and other soldiers got off the airplane on their return from South Vietnam.
“He had civilian clothing on,” Valerie Pearson said of her husband. “All the peace protesters were there behind a gate yelling ‘Baby killer!’ and spitting. And his whole unit got into a fight with them.”
“About 112 of us were arrested for disorderly conduct,” Terry Pearson said of the scuffle between the soldiers and the protestors, who had brought eggs and wine bottles to throw. “They fined each of us — I think it was $82.40 — and let us go.”
Pearson feels much better about the way that Americans today honor those who served in Vietnam. “I think America finally woke up,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.