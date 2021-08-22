Stories of Honor: 'It's hell over there': Cazenovia soldier knew in advance what lay ahead in Vietnam

Phillip Thompson knew that Vietnam was a dangerous place before his country sent him there. While stationed in 1965 at Kimbrough Army Hospital in Maryland as a mail clerk, he witnessed the overflow from Walter Reed Hospital just 10 miles away.

“I used to take mail to the wards, and I noticed up on the third floor all these soldiers coming back wounded,” Thompson said. “I asked this one young guy — he had a leg off — where he was coming from, and he said, ‘I was at Walter Reed, and it was too crowded, so they sent me down here.’”

Thompson didn’t even know where Vietnam was at the time, but it wasn’t long before he experienced the war in southeast Asia firsthand. His story is one of emotional scars but ultimately of triumph for a now 81-year-old military veteran who still lives an independent lifestyle in his home just west of Cazenovia.

Thompson grew up on a farm near Cazenovia and graduated from Weston High School. His passion was baseball, but that was interrupted in 1963 when he was drafted into the Army. He remained stateside until President Lyndon Johnson ordered a buildup of 500,000 troops, which extended Thompson’s military obligation by two years. He was one of just three people from his unit at Kimbrough ordered to Vietnam.