Stories of Honor: 'It's hell over there': Cazenovia soldier knew in advance what lay ahead in Vietnam

Phillip Thompson knew that Vietnam was a dangerous place before his country sent him there. While stationed in 1965 at Kimbrough Army Hospital in Maryland as a mail clerk, he witnessed the overflow from Walter Reed Hospital just 10 miles away.
“I used to take mail to the wards, and I noticed up on the third floor all these soldiers coming back wounded,” Thompson said. “I asked this one young guy — he had a leg off — where he was coming from, and he said, ‘I was at Walter Reed, and it was too crowded, so they sent me down here.’”
Thompson didn’t even know where Vietnam was at the time, but it wasn’t long before he experienced the war in southeast Asia firsthand. His story is one of emotional scars but ultimately of triumph for a now 81-year-old military veteran who still lives an independent lifestyle in his home just west of Cazenovia.
Thompson grew up on a farm near Cazenovia and graduated from Weston High School. His passion was baseball, but that was interrupted in 1963 when he was drafted into the Army. He remained stateside until President Lyndon Johnson ordered a buildup of 500,000 troops, which extended Thompson’s military obligation by two years. He was one of just three people from his unit at Kimbrough ordered to Vietnam.
By then, Thompson already had an idea what lay ahead thanks to his conversations with wounded soldiers. He particularly remembered one conservation.
“He explained everything — he said it’s a hell over there,” Thompson said.
Thompson’s Vietnam experience began with “getting seven shots in one day” before boarding a B52 troop transport plane that hopped across the Pacific en route to an airfield north of Saigon. His unit eventually landed at Cam Ranh Air Force Base, which was part of a large military seaport that offloaded supplies. His 504th Logistics Unit was charged with keeping the base secure.
Thompson encountered a completely different world from rural Wisconsin. He said Vietnam at the time was “150 years behind us.”
“There was no water, no ice, no electricity, they had chickens hanging with feathers off and flies all over,” he said. “They could eat that stuff, but we couldn’t. We couldn’t eat what the Vietnamese ate.”
Thompson and other soldiers subsisted on mostly sea rations.
“You got used to them — they kept you going,” he said.
The sea rations, combined with an inhospitable brew of jungle heat and humidity, led to Thompson losing a significant amount of weight. He arrived in Vietnam weighing 190 pounds and was down to 135 when he left.
Three months into his tour, Thompson got “sicker than a dog” and wound up in bed for three days with a constant sweat. He still isn’t sure what triggered the illness — he speculated it was “food, malaria or mosquitoes” — and his Cam Ranh tour lasted five months before he boarded a helicopter to Saigon. His most vivid memory of the flight was taking pictures from the helicopter — pictures he never got to see.
“A captain told me, ‘You can’t take pictures, that’s all top secret down there,’” Thompson said. “I got the camera back, but not the film.”
He said his return to American soil was less than welcoming. He recalled “college students and hippies throwing stuff at us” when his plane landed at Fort Ord, California.
“We couldn’t believe the country was turning against us,” said Thompson, who was discharged with the rank of sergeant.
After returning home, he got a job at the Badger Ordnance plant south of Baraboo. He said the job was “real good paying — all the overtime I wanted.” It was also run by an Army colonel who insisted that Thompson was more valuable working at the plant and than finishing his post-Vietnam stint in Army Reserves.
“The colonel said, ‘I want him here at the plant because he’s working shift, and he can’t make Reserves anymore,’” Thompson recalled. “I got out of Reserves and, you won’t believe this, six months later they sent that whole unit over to Vietnam again. I would have been right over there again.”
Looking back, Thompson said soldiers suffered brutal conditions in Vietnam exacerbated by weather and dealing with an uncertain battlefield where the enemy wasn’t clearly defined.
“It wasn’t like the First or Second World War, where you knew the enemy was right in front of you,” he said. “In Vietnam, they were all around you. ... Fighting in the jungle, you don’t know where you’re at.”
He also questioned the prosecution of the war.
“To me, the war in Vietnam wasn’t run right. Johnson didn’t know what was going on over there any more than I did,” Thompson said.
Thompson said his first few years back from Vietnam weren’t easy.
“I was pretty messed up when I came back,” he said. “I didn’t want to talk about it. You couldn’t go anywhere and talk about yourself and that you were in Vietnam. People could turn against you. It was a terrible, terrible situation.”
He said one activity that helped him “turn the corner” was baseball, especially after he secured a day shift at Badger. Thompson is a local baseball legend after playing six different decades in the Home Talent League. He began his Home Talent career as a 17-year-old in 1957 and was still playing into his 60s. His career highlights include three league batting titles — one before and two after his military service — and hitting two home runs with seven RBIs in a game at age 55.
Perhaps his biggest highlight was scoring the winning run in the 1988 Home Talent championship game. He missed Cazenovia’s previous title while serving in Vietnam.
“I was in my foxhole, and the captain came running up with a telegram ... and I opened up and it said, ‘Cazenovia wins the championship game in baseball,’” he said.
Another source of support was American Legion Post 491 in Cazenovia. Thompson joined as soon as he returned from Vietnam.
“They begged me to join — they wanted to hear my Vietnam stories,” he said.
Thompson retired in 2004 and is thankful for his good health, which he maintains by walking a mile a day. In retrospect, he said his military service, especially basic training, left him with traits he found useful later in life.
“Basic training really disciplined me. It made a man out of me,” he said. “Everybody who turns 18 should go into six months of basic training. It a great thing for a young man to do.”