Stories of Honor: Kenneth G. Spencer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although Kenneth G. Spencer didn’t see combat in World War II or realize his hopes of becoming a fighter pilot, he was on the cutting edge of the new age in aerial warfare.

He worked on jet engines in the latter years of the war and for a year after the war.

Spencer enlisted in November 1943 when he was a senior in high school, following his older brother, who was already in the service.

At the time he entered the military, Spencer had enough credits to graduate. Since her son couldn’t attend graduation, Spencer’s mother walked across the stage to receive his diploma.

He became a jet engine mechanic after finishing his military schooling at three different schools.

“I was in basic training at Amarillo (Texas),” Spencer said. “After basic training I went to B-17 G bomber school for service and repair of planes. After finishing the school, I transferred to Douglas Aircraft School in Santa Monica, Calif., to work on twin engine night fighters A-20s and A-26s.”