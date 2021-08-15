Stories of Honor: Larry Germanson gives back

“While in Colorado, word got out I was available to help veterans struggling with PTSD, so they could receive help and their veteran disability benefits,” said Germanson. “My work with the veterans led me to start an organization called Vietnam Veterans Missing in American because so much of homelessness in that sector of society is due to PTSD.”

With a strong desire to heighten awareness of the issue and the need to assist the traumatized veterans of all wars, Germanson decided to run for U.S. Congress on a platform focused on helping veterans with PTSD, improving their benefits and educating them about their rights. He eventually dropped out of the race due to negative campaigning and the exorbitant cost of running a campaign for a seat in Washington, D.C.

In 2007, Germanson tried to retire to Arizona, but local organizations sought him to teach and speak about PTSD to such professionals as medical staff, fire fighters, police and first responders. This activity resulted in more veterans coming to him for assistance.

In 2011, he and two other La Crosse psychologists responded to the 9/11 disaster in New York City to assist with counseling at Ground Zero.