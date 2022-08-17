Stories of Honor: Late WWII gunner Eugene Moran survives fall from the air, POW camps

The late Eugene “Gene” Paul Moran of Soldiers Grove was among those of “the Greatest Generation,” who served his country during World War II and his community once he returned home.

And like many veterans, Moran, who was a tail gunner in a B17-Flying Fortress bomber called “Rikki Tikki Tavi,” didn’t share much of his wartime story with family members and others.

That changed when John Armbruster, who lives on a small farm outside of Viroqua, first learned about Moran in October 1994 during a teacher in-service day at North Crawford Schools.

During a break time, the rookie teacher overheard two educators from another school district talking about an art teacher in the district whose father, a tail gunner during World War II, was shot down without a parachute and lived. Later on that day, he connected with his colleague, Joni Moran-Peterson, and asked if the educators were referring to her father; she said yes, but her father didn’t talk about it.

The Armbruster and Moran families became friends. Trust was built between Armbruster and Moran. As Moran passed his mid-80s, his children, friends and fellow veterans at the Soldiers Grove Legion Hall urged him to say more about his World War II experiences. A few people suggested a book.

In July 2007, Moran started to share bits and pieces of his story when U.S. Rep. Ron Kind interviewed him as part of a congressional veterans’ oral history project. After some time had passed, Moran decided he would share his story but only if Armbruster, a teacher of U.S. history and government at the middle- and high-school level, would write the book.

Armbruster’s book, “Tailspin,” which came out April 30, was the end result. Armbruster spent three years interviewing Moran (the first interview was Jan. 13, 2011) and did extensive research.

Cheryl Ann Byers of La Crosse nominated her cousin for the River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor series. In her submission, Byers wrote: “Gene never told any family member about his WWII ordeal of survival. He kept it a secret until he was in his late 80s. My dear cousin Eugene Moran is my war veteran HERO! It’s soldiers of his caliber make me proud to be an AMERICAN ... a safe American enjoying American freedoms.”

Byers said she nominated Moran because she wants him to be remembered and all of the other veterans who went through World War II to be remembered.

Moran’s story

Eugene Moran was born July 17, 1924, and grew up on a small dairy farm a few miles south of Soldiers Grove. He was the son of Joseph and Ethel (Powers) Moran. He died March 23, 2014, at the age of 89.

Moran enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in October 1942. In late October 1943, he arrived at Snetterton Heath, England, home to the 96th Bomb Group to start his combat tour. On Nov. 29, 1943, he and his plane were shot down over Bremen, Germany. The tail section of the plane was severely damaged and separated from the aircraft; he fell four miles without a parachute and was ultimately captured by the Germans. At the time of being shot down, he was 19 years old.

According to “Tailspin,” Moran sustained extensive injuries — including broken ribs, broken forearms and a crushed skull. He was taken to Sandbostel POW camp, where two Serbian doctors, who were also POWs, performed surgery to repair his head wounds and his forearms.

For about 17 months, Moran was in various POW camps. He also was also on a “Hell Ship” with 1,000 other prisoners for three days and two nights without food, water or toilets on the Baltic Sea in midsummer of 1944. He endured a 600-mile death march, also known as the Black March, in late winter/early spring in 1945. Moran was liberated at Bitterfeld, Germany, on April 26, 1945.

In 1946, he married Margret “Peg” Finley; they moved to Soldiers Grove and raised nine children. Peg passed away in 2003. He fell in love again and married Pauline Montgomery in 2008.

According to his obituary, he was a rural mail carrier for more than 30 years. He was a life member of American Legion Post 220 — where he held leadership positions and chaired numerous service projects — served as chief of the Soldiers Grove Volunteer Fire Department, was a charter member of the Soldiers Grove Rescue Squad, was a fire warden for 30 years and was an active member of St. Philip Parish at Rolling Ground.

After he retired from the postal service, he served as a member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors for 20 years. On Oct. 18, 2008, the village of Soldiers Grove dedicated a street — Eugene P. Moran Park Drive — to Moran.

The obituary notes Moran was awarded two Purple Hearts, the Air Medal with Gold Leaf Cluster, the European Theater Award and the Good Conduct Medal. In 2007, he was the first recipient of the Veterans Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs.