Stories of Honor: LaVerne Leque honored posthumously with Silver Star

“Held in the highest regard.”

In December 1943, LaVerne Leque was inducted in the Army and set sail to Europe as World War II was in full force. Two years later, at just 20 years old, Private First Class Leque was killed in action while fighting in Germany, a heroic act claiming his life but saving many others.

For his bravery, four months later LaVerne was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the third-highest military combat decoration that can be bestowed upon a member of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“His daring action demoralized the enemy and resulted in the capture of 15 prisoners and elimination of enemy positions, the taking on which saved many casualties and allowed the attack to continue,” Adjutant General Edward Witsell wrote in a letter mailed to the Leque residence in Blair, Wis. “Pvt. Leque’s conspicuous gallantry and disregard for his personal safety reflect the highest credit upon himself, and the finest traditions of the Armed Forces of the United States.”

LaVerne was stationed near Vorden, Germany, when, on April 17, 1945, his company was given the mission of clearing an area in the woods of enemy resistance. There, the troop encountered riflemen equipped with bazooka-like weapons, called Panzerfaust, and, according to the letter sent by Witsell, LaVerne “charged the concealed enemy positions that had halted his comrades advance.”

He was killed instantly by shell fragments from an exploding Panzerfaust projectile, says a letter of condolences sent from the 331st Infantry Headquarters to LaVerne’s parents, Anton and Hilda.

“Your son was held in the highest regard by all members of his occupancy and his loss has been deeply felt by his many friends,” it read.

Gerald Leque, born two years after his uncle LaVerne’s death, says of his grandparents, “Having a son and losing him devastated them.”

As Gerald’s relatives told him, Anton had gone into town to collect the mail, and the postmaster, who saw the notice in the stack of mail, told Anton, “You should go home to your wife right now.”

Hilda “pulled the shades shut and didn’t come out for two weeks,” Gerald says. “They thought he was coming home.”

According to HonorStates.org, LaVerne received several commendations in addition to the Silver Star and Purple Heart, the latter presented to service members who are wounded or killed due to enemy action.

To Gerald, LaVerne’s receipt of the Silver Star for “gallantry in action” reminds him of Sgt. Alvin York’s medal of honor. York, a notable hero of World War I, was awarded a Medal of Honor for leading the capture of over 100 German soldiers.

“My uncle took it upon himself,” Gerald says of LaVerne’s offensive. “He was a courageous man.”

Many of LaVerne’s relatives either preceded or followed him in military careers, including Gerald, a Navy veteran, Gerald’s son, a Master Sergeant and his grandson, a lieutenant. Memorabilia of LaVerne’s service was passed out among the family, with Gerald receiving his coffin flag, the 48 stars hand-stitched.

On LaVerne’s gravestone was a portrait of him in uniform, a young man on a mission to serve his country. Sadly, the memorial was vandalized, and Gerald took on its refurbishment. The photo could not be restored and was replaced by an image of LaVerne at boot camp.

Below his portrait, the etching reads, “He stands in the unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die.”

LaVerne’s is a story of honor. Says Gerald: “I’m very proud of my uncle. I wish I could have met the man.”