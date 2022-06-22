Stories of Honor: Nominate a military hero

The River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to recognize a veteran. Nominations will close July 2.

For the fourth consecutive year, we invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.

We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.

You can nominate your hero at https://lacrossetribune.com/forms/storiesofhonor/. “The River Valley Media Group is delighted to be able to honor the valor, perseverance and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” president Paul Pehler said. “Please take a moment and nominate a admirable military hero.”

A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select heroes who deserve a special salute. In August, the Tribune, the Herald and the Daily News publications will feature profiles of these heroes.

