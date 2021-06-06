Stories of Honor: Nominate a military hero

Stories of Honor
Vickie Rortvedt
Let’s salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.
The River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to recognize a veteran.
For the third consecutive year, we invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.
We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.
Nominations will close July 2.
“The River Valley Media Group is delighted to be able to honor the courage, dedication and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” publisher and president Sean Burke said.
“Please take a few moments and nominate a worthy individual.”
A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select heroes who deserve a special salute.
In August, the Tribune will feature profiles of these heroes.
Photos: Memorial Day observances in the La Crosse area
Oak Grove Cemetery
A stone marks the grave of World War I veteran, Carl Giefer in Oak Grove Cemetery as U.S. Naval Sea Cadets march Monday to the site of the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oak Grove Cemetery
Jamie Benson, 14, of La Crosse listens to “Amazing Grace” on Monday at Oak Grove Cemetery after marching with members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Memorial Day Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Oak Grove Cemetery
Members of American Legion Post 52 march under the arch entrance to Oak Grove Cemetery Monday during the Memorial Day Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central High School
Members of the Central High School Color Guard retire the colors Friday to conclude the 96th annual Central High School Memorial Day observance.
Peter Thomson photos, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central High School
Neil Duresky, right, of La Crosse salutes with other veterans Friday during the 96th annual Central High School Memorial Day observance. Duresky served in the Air Force, Navy Reserve and Army National Guard.
Halfway Creek Park
Holmen American Legion Post 284 member Ed Gray played taps to conclude the post’s Memorial Day observance held at the post and Halfway Creek Park May 28.
Halfway Creek Park
Scouts and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 91 paid respects to Holmen’s military fallen as part of the American Legion Post’s Memorial Day observance.
Pat McKnight
Halfway Creek Park
Troop 91 Scout Nathan Novak laid a wreath on a cross set up on the lawn at Halfway Creek Park in Holmen as part of Holmen American Legion Post 284’s Memorial Day observance held May 28.
