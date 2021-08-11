Stories of Honor: Schein ‘absolutely loved’ his 23 years in the Army

Former Galesville resident Jon Schein says he spent 23 years in the Army, while being deployed 21 times, because he “absolutely loved it.”
Schein served in the Army from 1996 to 2019, when he retired as a sergeant major (E-9), the highest enlisted rank someone can obtain in the armed forces.
He then became an information security consultant for the cybersecurity firm CynergisTek before leaving that company in May 2021 for a leadership position with Ultimate Kronos Group, which provides human capital management, payroll, human resource delivery and workforce management services.
Schein, his wife, the former Mary Stewart; and their two children, Tristan and Tenley, live in Winter Garden, Fla. His parents, Michael (retired from the Navy) and Teresa Schein, still live in Galesville.
Jon Schein graduated from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in 1993, then attended Winona State University for 2½ years.
“I decided to join the service primarily because I knew there was more out there for me,” Schein said. “I know that is hard to explain, but my father and grandfather served — as well as many others that I looked up to — and I knew I could do more for our country and our community.
“I served for 23 years because I absolutely loved it,” he said. “I loved serving our great country and having the ability to see so many different countries and places. I loved taking care of warriors and their families, and it was awesome.”
Schein said he most enjoyed being part of the recently deactivated Asymmetric Warfare Group. “It was absolutely one of the highlights of my career, and the organization did so much good on many different fronts,” he said.
That group developed a reputation for being extremely creative and innovative in identifying and dealing with current and emerging threats.
“What I am most proud of in 23 years of service to our country was the fact that I was a selfless servant and loved taking care of our nation’s most precious resource, our warriors and their families,” Schein said.
Schein said he was deployed 21 times, including three times to Kosovo, six times to Iraq and seven times to Afghanistan.
Schein said he hopes everyone understands “that when our service members are deployed, they are doing so on their behalf and could not do it without all their love and support. The strength of a service member comes from what they leave behind.”
Schein also said he is honored to be selected for the River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor series. “It is an honor to be selected to represent what I consider such an important part of our community, our veterans,” he said. “My military service was a distinct honor and a privilege that I will absolutely cherish for the rest of my life.”
Schein’s aunt, Jane Koel-Schein of Onalaska, nominated him for the series.
“I nominated Jon as I am looking for people doing good for our country,” she said. “Jon is one young man who chose, put his heart and soul into it, and has had a good, positive impact on everyone’s lives. He is a caring individual, and I am proud to be his aunt.”