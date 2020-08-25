"Stories of Salvation" celebrates successes of Salvation Army

"We try to follow up with our clients for a year after they leave the shelter," said Krista Coey, director of social services for the Salvation Army. That includes working with landlords to develop relationships and trust with both the organization and the client.

Coey, who kept her word when promising Judge a job at the shelter, says he is a valuable addition to the staff, bringing a deeper understanding and connection with the shelter's patrons, having experienced homelessness and other struggles himself.

"He brings a lot in terms of advocacy for our clients," Coey said.

Judge said he is enjoying cooking and barbecuing hearty dinners for those who utilize the shelter for food, expressing gratitude for the community members who donate ingredients, both fresh or shelf staple, for preparing satisfying meals for those who might not otherwise eat that day.

Having the "inside scoop" of the workings of the Salvation Army, Judge said he is impressed at the scale of efforts and services.

"It's really busy here. There's a lot of stuff here to help people all day long," Judge noted during the broadcast.