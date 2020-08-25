"Stories of Salvation" celebrates successes of Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is more than a soup kitchen or place to sleep, says Ed Kondracki.
The shelter, says Kondracki, strives to serve the full person, not just their basic needs.
During his seven years as a board member of the Salvation Army of La Crosse, he notes, the organization's mission has expanded to address mental and physical health, drug and alcohol abuse and safety.
A retired La Crosse police chief, Kondracki says the Salvation Army "Is filling that gap, filling that void," when it comes to serving those in a vulnerable position.
The Salvation Army celebrated its evolution and successes Tuesday during a Facebook live broadcast of "Stories of Salvation," which also featured the account of a community member who sought and benefited from the organization's services and spotlighted members of the staff.
The Salvation Army serves more than 600 men, women and children each year, including a man named Judge, who is now employed in the organization's kitchen.
While utilizing the shelter and going through programming with his case manager, Judge felt welcome and accepted, he said during "Stories of Salvation," sharing, "Everybody at the Salvation Army is full of smiles. ... Anyone can come here and feel the love."
When Judge was ready to secure permanent housing, staff helped him find an apartment, as well as furniture and other household necessities.
"We try to follow up with our clients for a year after they leave the shelter," said Krista Coey, director of social services for the Salvation Army. That includes working with landlords to develop relationships and trust with both the organization and the client.
Coey, who kept her word when promising Judge a job at the shelter, says he is a valuable addition to the staff, bringing a deeper understanding and connection with the shelter's patrons, having experienced homelessness and other struggles himself.
"He brings a lot in terms of advocacy for our clients," Coey said.
Judge said he is enjoying cooking and barbecuing hearty dinners for those who utilize the shelter for food, expressing gratitude for the community members who donate ingredients, both fresh or shelf staple, for preparing satisfying meals for those who might not otherwise eat that day.
Having the "inside scoop" of the workings of the Salvation Army, Judge said he is impressed at the scale of efforts and services.
"It's really busy here. There's a lot of stuff here to help people all day long," Judge noted during the broadcast.
Judge encouraged those in need of shelter, treatment or counseling to seek assistance from the Salvation Army, noting that. "It's a program that if you do what you're supposed to do, you're back in the race."
"Thank God for the Salvation Army," Judge added. "And Miss Krista."
To make a donation to the Salvation Army, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lacrosse. Checks can be mailed to 223 N. 8th St. S., La Crosse, WI, 54601.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
