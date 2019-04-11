Storm batters La Crosse region with wintry mix; some schools close or delay start times

A strong storm system will bring snow, a wintry mix, lightning, rain and strong winds to the region Thursday, causing many area schools to close or delay their start times.
According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snows will fall north of Interstate 94 this morning. South of the snow into the Interstate 90 corridor, a wintry mix will occur with some potential for icing, especially on elevated surfaces. Farther south, mainly rain is expected. Storms this morning will produce brief heavy downpours, sleet and small hail. Strong winds from the east with gusts up to 45 mph will continue.
The following schools are closed Thursday: Arcadia, Bangor, Black River Falls, Blair-Taylor, Caledonia, Minn., Cashton, De Soto, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Hillsboro, Houston, Minn., Independence, Onalaska Luther, Melrose-Mindoro, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Sparta, Tomah, West Salem, Winona, Minn. and Whitehall.
The following schools started two hours late Thursday: La Crescent, Minn., Seneca and Westby.
The precipitation won’t help the receding floodwaters in our region, either. A flood warning continues along the Mississippi River.
Drier weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday, with highs forecast in the 40s.
Farther west, as much as
18 inches of snow has fallen in parts of South Dakota, where Gov. Kristi Noem closed state offices in much of the state Thursday amid heavy snow and strong winds. Whiteout conditions have been reported in western Nebraska, where the Department of Transportation reported several highway closures Thursday morning.
