Storm brings a bit of everything to La Crosse area

Out In The Cold

Wet snow sticks to branches Wednesday during a heavy snowfall as a deer wanders in the town of Shelby. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that continues through Thursday.

Admit it: You emptied the gas from the snowblower last weekend, and you’ve been feeling guilty since the snow started falling Wednesday.

This is severe weather awareness week in Wisconsin, and the weather is so goofy that the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until Friday because — you guessed it — there’s the potential for severe thunderstorms, hail or tornadoes in southern Wisconsin Thursday.

In the Coulee Region, we’ll have plenty to deal with until the weekend — snow, blowing snow, slush and ice, rain and maybe a thunderstorm.

Northern Wisconsin will take the heaviest hit with snow, but there could be some travel challenges for the Coulee Region.

Map: Snow forecast

The precipitation won’t help the receding floodwaters in our region, either. A flood warning continues along the Mississippi River.

A winter weather advisory continues through mid-morning Thursday, with the potential for slushy or slick roads and lower visibility.

Expect rain Thursday, with a possible thunderstorm Thursday night.

Temperatures should return to the 40s Friday.

Welcome to springtime in Wisconsin.

Map: Rain forecast
+46 Photos: A look back at our seemingly never-ending winter in the La Crosse area

