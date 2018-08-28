Flashing flooding is sweeping through parts of the Coulee Region today after nearly a foot of rain hit some areas overnight, causing road closures, evacuations, rescues and mudslides.
Flash-flood warnings will be in effect until 7:30 a.m. throughout the region.
Law-enforcement agencies throughout the three-state region are urging caution before traveling. In addition to high water, some roads have been blocked by debris, rocks and mudslides.
And forecasters say more rain is on the way late this afternoon.
There are no reports of casualties so far, although evacuations were reported at campgrounds from Goose Island to the Kickapoo River.
Coon Valley appears to be at greatest risk of flooding, and record flooding could hit the Kickapoo River in Ontario.
Conditions are grave in the village of Coon Valley as torrential rain continues to fall and all access in and out of the community is preventing outside emergency assistance from getting to people in need of help.
Flash-flooding alert warnings have been ongoing for hours after reports of anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of rain has fallen throughout the Coulee Region within just a few hours.
Rain began to fall at 9 p.m. Monday, dropping 3 to 8 inches of rain within 90 minutes. Storms resurfaced at 1 a.m. adding 2 to 4 inches early Tuesday.
The Vernon County Dispatch Center received 911 calls nonstop once the rain started and the conditions in low-lying areas became increasingly worse. Emergency personnel have been out for hours monitoring the situation and trying to warn and reach as many people as possible in need of help.
The Coon Valley Village Park was submerged by flash-flood waters before midnight and within a foot of being over the Coon Valley Hwy. 14/61 bridge. Shortly after the park was flooded, calls for assistance began coming in as families found themselves unable to escape the quickly rising and rushing floodwaters.
Coon Creek Fire and Rescue is stretched thin and in need of boats, ropes, water rescue equipment and manpower to get into flooded areas of the community. Outside access to the community is limited though due to mudslides, washouts and closed roads in almost all directions surrounding the village creating a safety crisis.
By 2 a.m. the Nelson Division, behind the post office was underwater, residents in the Hiawatha Apartments were attempting to evacuate themselves and the fire department was busy evacuate elderly residents from the Bothne House as heavy rain continues to fall.
The BNSF Railway tack in southern La Crosse County is closed.
High winds also caused damage in Monroe County overnight.
Road closures include:
- Hwy. 14 at Coon Valley.
- Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse.
- Hwy. 33 near Ontario.
- Hwy. 27 at Melvina.
- Hwy. 162 near Chaseburg.
- Hwy. 80 between New Lisbon and Elroy.
In addition, authorities are reporting that rising floodwaters have closed Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton.
The National Weather Service at La Crosse reports more severe storms are possible late this afternoon.
