Authorities in Crawford County urged motorists to stay off the roads after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area Thursday night, causing flooding and landslides.

On Friday, the Boscobel and Wauzeka-Steuben school districts canceled classes due to the flooding and road conditions, while Fennimore decided to open schools two hours late.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that Hwy. 35 between Prairie du Chien and Ferryville closed because of debris on the road.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office also reported flooding and landslides have affected many of the roads in the county. The Grant County Sheriff's Office also said some roads were flooded there.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said the county was experiencing "multiple" flooded roads, trees down and a mudslide near the intersections of Hwys. 130 and 133, which is south of Lone Rock and the Wisconsin River. The sheriff's office said mud and rocks were in the road.

The sheriff's office urged motorists not to flood its communications center with calls asking about what routes to drive to avoid flooded roads.

Police in Darlington reported that roads throughout Lafayette County were flooded, along with some in the city. The bridge across the Pecatonica River, however, remained open.

