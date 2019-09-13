Authorities in Crawford County urged motorists to stay off the roads after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area Thursday night, causing flooding and landslides.
On Friday, the Boscobel and Wauzeka-Steuben school districts canceled classes due to the flooding and road conditions, while Fennimore decided to open schools two hours late.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that Hwy. 35 between Prairie du Chien and Ferryville closed because of debris on the road.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office also reported flooding and landslides have affected many of the roads in the county. The Grant County Sheriff's Office also said some roads were flooded there.
Shortly after 9 p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said the county was experiencing "multiple" flooded roads, trees down and a mudslide near the intersections of Hwys. 130 and 133, which is south of Lone Rock and the Wisconsin River. The sheriff's office said mud and rocks were in the road.
You have free articles remaining.
The sheriff's office urged motorists not to flood its communications center with calls asking about what routes to drive to avoid flooded roads.
Police in Darlington reported that roads throughout Lafayette County were flooded, along with some in the city. The bridge across the Pecatonica River, however, remained open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.