Storms move through La Crosse area; heat is next

Heavy rain roared through the region early today, raising concerns about flooding.
A flash-flood watch remained in effect early today. There were no immediate reports of problems.
Authorities warned of potential flooding of low-lying areas and a rapid rise on area creeks, with rock and mudslides possible. Forecasters say storm could return again later today.
Once the storms move through, the heat will move in.
Temperatures today and Friday could reach near 100 with a heat index up to 110, creating dangerous conditions.
Weekend highs are expected to return to the 80s.
