Before there was the printing press, telegraph, radio, television or internet, there was storytelling.

"It used to be the way we entertained each other," Terry Visger said.

Visger is committed to promoting mankind's original means of communication. She's the chairperson of the 20th annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

The festival featured a variety of storytellers who appealed to listeners of all ages.

"Our mission is to bring stories to all age groups in La Crosse and the surrounding area to teach them about stories and to have a good time," Visger said. "We're a little different from the music and beer festivals because this is a listening activity."

The festival grew from a storytelling guild, the Bluff Country Tale Spinners, which was formed by Sara Slayton and Phyllis Blackstone about 25 years ago. Visger said two local lawyers, Ted Skemp and Keith Belzer, conceived of a storytelling event and asked the guild to participate. Their vision became a reality in 2003.

The first three festivals were held at Pettibone Park. The festival moved to Myrick Park in 2006 and remained there until moving to the Pump House in 2019. It was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but returned in 2021.

This year's event kicked off with "Tales of the Creepy and Scary" on Friday night. Saturday morning was a children's show featuring storytellers Stuart Stotts, Sue Wrobel and Cindy Selin.

Stotts told a story about a child too scared to sleep who asked his mother if various animals could be brought into his bedroom. The child's requests ranged from the family cat to a dinosaur, and Stotts invited young audience members to the stage to mimic the animals' sounds.

Stotts lives in Madison and welcomed the opportunity to share his stories in La Crosse. He said storytelling is valuable because "it bridges divides when we know each others' stories."

"Storytelling is a central thing, but … it's also an art form," he said. "This festival is an opportunity to experience it, not just as interaction and dialogue but as an art form where people are bringing talent and skill and practice in order to entertain, engage and deeply touch the audience."

What's a good story?

"A good story is a story that touches you in some way — that gives you a feeling, whether it's a happy feeling, empathy, sad, scared," said Visger, who has helped organize the festival from the beginning. "It's a whole body experience — eyes, ears and feeling."

Storytelling can include props such as puppets or musical instruments, but Visger said the main attraction is the direct communication between the storyteller and audience.

"This is an ancient art, and it's an art that's viable and useful today," Visger said.