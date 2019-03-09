Storytelling fans may hear an Irish dialect or two during the La Crosse Storytelling Festival’s inaugural events at its new home at the Pump House Regional Arts Center on St. Patrick’s Day Eve — but only if the tellers don’t butcher the brogue.
“If you can’t do it right, it’s better not to do it,” said Terry Visger, a Storyfest organizer and storytelling guru in her own right.
Visger and four other people will be dishing their own brands of blarney at two shows — at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 16, with the late show including music by Celtic Cross between stories.
Visger may use a brogue, she said, because, “I was on a hiking trip through Ireland, and I told a story and somebody said I had a nice brogue.”
Of course, she confessed that it might have had a bit of Wisconsin Norwegian accent.
Also telling stories will be storytelling whiz Sara Slayton and other members of the Bluff Country Tale Spinners — Peter Peterslie, Amy Jo Vanasdall and Tom Williams.
Their tales at the evening show will be different from those in the afternoon, Visger said, although they probably will hew to the two traditional definitions of a storyteller: a person who tells stories, and a liar.
Admission will $10 in advance and $12 the day of the 4 p.m. show, and $15 in advance or $18 for the day of for the 7:30 performances. More information is available at the Storyfest website.
