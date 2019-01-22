The La Crosse Storytelling Festival has logical reasons for choosing a scary theme and a title of “Chills in the Mills” for its next Luna Story Slam at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pearl Street Brewery at 1401 St. Andrew St.
While most people reserve creepy crawlies for Halloween or tales around the campfire, ghost stories were mainstays of winter during Victorian times, said Sara Slayton, a master storyteller with the La Crosse Storytelling Festival. That tradition is believed to be based on the fact nights are so long during the winter, she said.
The second logical reason is the reference to the Mills, tracing to the times when the industrial complex where the Pearl Street Brewery now thrives was the home of the La Crosse Rubber Mills, which became LaCrosse Footwear Inc., now located in Portland, Ore.
Although Slayton said she doesn’t know whether any ghosts haunt the building, which should come as a relief to residents of The Lofts of Indian Hill upscale apartments on the upper stories, she doesn’t guarantee that spirits don’t hound the halls at night.
“Like many places in La Crosse” that are said to be haunted, “I guess that’s possible, since so many people worked there for so long,” Slayton speculated.
Perhaps their souls remain where soles once were crafted.
Participants in the slam will be assigned to tell “some sort of scary stories, somewhat true,” Slayton said. That follows the luna custom that stories must have at least an element of truth.
Admission will be $8 for listeners, or $5 for those who have prepared a scary story and put their names in a hat to compete for a prize. (Woe be it to those who try to get in for 5 bucks and then come up blank if their names are pulled.)
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with storytelling beginning at 7:10.
Slayton, a master storyteller who also has taught the artistic genre for several years, will launch another class of “Storytelling for Adults” Feb. 12, with classes scheduled for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 2 at the La Crosse Community Theatre in the Weber Center for the Performing Arts at 428 Front St. S.
Tuition is $150 for the class, which accepts students 18 and above. Payment is available at the LCT box office or at the LCT website.
The age restriction is because the class sometimes addresses adult topics, as well as the impression that younger people might not be interested in the types of storytelling the class covers, Slayton said.
Also on the Storytelling Festival events list are two Irish shows on St. Patrick’s Eve March 16 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center at 119 King St., the La Crosse Storytelling Festival’s new home.
The matinee, at 4 p.m., will feature members of the Bluff Country Tellers, with admission of $10 in advance and $12 at the door. The second show, at 7:30 p.m., will feature not only storytelling but also music by Celtic Cross. Tickets are available by calling the Pump House at 608-785-1434 or its website.
