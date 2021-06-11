Storytelling Festival returns with chilling, thrilling tales

The 18th annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival will be held July 23-24 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center, beginning with scary storytelling Friday at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for individuals or $15 for a household. Registration is required through thepumphouse.org or by calling 608-785-1432.

All ages are welcome for the Tales of the Creepy and Scary, but after a 7:30 p.m. intermission, the stories will be a grow to scarier levels.

Saturday, the doors open at 10 a.m. with a free children's performance featuring Hans Mayer, Bil Lepp and magician Isaiah Forter. At 5:30 p.m., a story slam similar to the Luna events hosted by the Storytelling Festival and Bluff Country Tale Spinners will be held. Prospective tellers are encouraged to prepare a five-minute true(ish) story and submit their name for a change to tell it on the Cabaret stage. There is no theme for this year — anything goes!

The adult Cabaret will begin at 6:30 p.m. with an admission price of $15.

Addition information is available at lacrossestoryfest.com.

