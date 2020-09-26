Street names in Bangor honor fallen local soldiers

Gary Althoff said the village of Bangor could have followed the conventional route in naming a pair of streets in a new subdivision.
Instead, the village decided on something more local and more meaningful.
Nearly 150 people gathered in the village's Shelley Miller addition Sept. 13 to honor Bangor natives Thomas Leslie Anderson and John Eugene Leis, both of whom gave their lives while serving their country during the Vietnam War.
"We could have named the streets after a tree or a dead president," said Althoff, village board president and adjutant of Bangor VFW Post 8278.
Althoff said the ceremony to honor the two soldiers was "one of my happiest moments on the village board." He said many in the audience were family members of Anderson and Leis and were "totally ecstatic over the honor."
"It was a wonderful celebration," he said.
The new streets will be named Tom Anderson Street and John Leis Street. Althoff said it was important to place the first and last names of the soldiers on the signs.
"Because there are a lot of Leises and a lot of Andersons in the community, people weren't going to know who we honored," Althoff said.
The project developer, Dick Barbour, paid for the street signs and had a commemorative sign made for each family.
Anderson, son of Elmer Sr. and Alice Anderson, was born April 10, 1949. He reached the rank of Specialist Four in the 25th Infantry Division, 65th Engineer Battalion and was killed in action Dec. 21, 1969, in Hau Nigha Province.
Leis, son of Eugene and Luella Leis, was born Nov. 11, 1950. He reached the rank of Specialist Four in the 5th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 77th Armor A Company. He was killed in action June 20, 1971, in Quang Tri Province.
Both soldiers were awarded Purple Hearts for bravery and sacrifice.
Anderson and Leis were both members of the Bangor High School Class of 1968. Althoff described both as "quiet, unassuming guys."
"John was known affectionately in the military as 'the little farmer,'" Althoff said. "They used to get quite a charge listening to his stories about growing up on the farm."
Anderson was one of 16 children. He was married with a young child at the time of his death.
Althoff, who graduated Bangor High School two years before Anderson and Leis, also served in Vietnam as an Air Force sergeant. He said the ceremony had great personal meaning to him and will have an impact for generations to come.
"I'm just glad to be here and to have been a part of this," he said. "Years from now, kids in school will write a paper, and they might look at those street signs and learn a little bit about our history."
Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
