Street names in Bangor honor fallen local soldiers

Anderson, son of Elmer Sr. and Alice Anderson, was born April 10, 1949. He reached the rank of Specialist Four in the 25th Infantry Division, 65th Engineer Battalion and was killed in action Dec. 21, 1969, in Hau Nigha Province.

Leis, son of Eugene and Luella Leis, was born Nov. 11, 1950. He reached the rank of Specialist Four in the 5th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 77th Armor A Company. He was killed in action June 20, 1971, in Quang Tri Province.

Both soldiers were awarded Purple Hearts for bravery and sacrifice.

Anderson and Leis were both members of the Bangor High School Class of 1968. Althoff described both as "quiet, unassuming guys."

"John was known affectionately in the military as 'the little farmer,'" Althoff said. "They used to get quite a charge listening to his stories about growing up on the farm."

Anderson was one of 16 children. He was married with a young child at the time of his death.

Althoff, who graduated Bangor High School two years before Anderson and Leis, also served in Vietnam as an Air Force sergeant. He said the ceremony had great personal meaning to him and will have an impact for generations to come.

"I'm just glad to be here and to have been a part of this," he said. "Years from now, kids in school will write a paper, and they might look at those street signs and learn a little bit about our history."

