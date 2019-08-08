A daylong retreat focusing on gratitude and acceptance will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
Mike Hesch, senior adviser in Workforce Learning at Mayo Clinic Health System, will present “Presence in the Struggle: Responding with Head and Heart.”
The presentation will explore the ability to practice gratitude and acceptance as responses to stressors through large- and small-group discussion.
The retreat also will offer opportunities for spiritual exploration, including meditation and a labyrinth walk.
Advance registration is requested, and the cost is $65 for the day, including lunch.
To learn more or register, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
