The Paul E. Stry Foundation will donate $100,000 to the Riverside Park band shell project, a representative announced Tuesday during a public information session.
Bob Skemp, a member of the La Crosse-based nonprofit’s board of directors, made the announcement during a public meeting to gather input on the $500,000 privately-funded addition to the La Crosse’s most popular park, held at the La Crosse Public Library.
A consortium of organizations that use the stand — including Rotary Lights, Moon Tunes, La Crosse Concert Band, Riverfest, La Crosse Jazz Orchestra and Explore La Crosse — are working to put a roof on the Wendell Anderson Bandstand in Riverside Park in 2019, providing some protection from the weather and, more importantly for the musicians, an acoustical shell to direct the sound toward the audience.
The design, developed by architect Roald Gundersen, incorporates a round timber structure with arches mirroring the Cass Street bridge, ash tree columns and a copper fish-scale roof similar to the one on the Pettibone Park gazebo across the Mississippi River.
Paul Stry created the foundation in his will after he died in 1987, according to Tribune records, dedicating his estate to funding natural resource conservation projects, as well as scholarships for music students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“His interest was in preserving nature and community, to provide a place for people to meet and get together,” Skemp said.
The combination of natural resources, community space and musical gifts fits right in with other Stry Foundation projects, and the board liked the project and its design, he said.
“There’s a lot of history involved here and it brings in some natural elements of the La Crosse community. It incorporates some of the existing landmarks such as the bridge and the Pettibone gazebo and it incorporates some of the natural elements with the whole log timber structure. It just kind of all comes together in this project,” Skemp said.
The members of the public in attendance, about 45 in all, largely approved of the design, with several people saying it would be a wonderful addition to the park. However, attendees raised questions of logistics, asking whether plans would be put in place for pest control, graffiti abatement and other maintenance.
Gundersen said the shell has an expected life of 100 years and the group plans to leave the city with a maintenance budget and plan, particularly for the bases of the ash tree pillars, which will be the most vulnerable to wear and tear. There are treatments available to protect the shell from bugs and birds, and the materials are rot-resistant and durable to be low-maintenance.
Consortium member Terry Bauer added that the group aims to add ongoing maintenance funds to the donation to the city.
Another attendee asked why the group went with a design that doesn’t match the shell to the limestone of the original bandstand.
“If we tried to match the stone or do steel supports, it kind of takes away from original significance of the bandstand. We really want to keep that intact,” Bauer said. “We believe that with Roald’s design and the historical ties to La Crosse, it kind of complements the stand.”
Bauer and Gundersen also explained that a retractable roof wasn’t practical due to the expense and the need for something a bit more solid to bounce sound off of and improve the acoustics.
The plans also include LED lights across the top archway and other lighting to make sure the shell shines as people enter the park or pass by on the river.
“It’s a four-season town and we want that to be fully realized. Obviously with Rotary Lights, it’s a main event space in the winter time,” Gundersen said. “We’re hoping to flesh out the lighting so we really have a spectacular nighttime setting, because that’s when it’s used frequently.”
Design plans, FAQs and other information on the project can be found at lacrossebandshell.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.