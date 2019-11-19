A student was injured Tuesday morning when a school bus rolled over south of Arcadia.
Arcadia Superintendent Lance Bagstad said the bus was carrying about 20 children at the time of the accident, which occurred about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of County Road JJ and Kukowski Lane.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and evaluated the students and driver. One student was taken from the scene by ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
The rest of the students were taken to Arcadia Middle School, Bagstad said. Their parents or guardians were notified of the accident and given the opportunity to meet with their children.
Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson said the cause of the accident has not been clearly established, but that the driver appears to have lost control of the bus after driving over a patch of mud.
No other vehicles were involved, Semingson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.