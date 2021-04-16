 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student leaders, local artist teaming up on traveling art piece
0 comments
top story

Student leaders, local artist teaming up on traveling art piece

{{featured_button_text}}

Local student activists are collaborating on an art piece which will be displayed at area businesses and entities.

Black Student Leaders, in collaboration with Leaders Igniting Transformation and local artist Breckin Sargeant, are set to complete the painting this weekend using funding from the Beer By Bike Brigade.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Black Student Leaders is comprised of high school students strive to help African American students to feel comfortable being themselves, supported by their community, and able to express their culture and family values, in addition to informing educators and peers about African American culture. Leaders Igniting Transformation is a Black- and Brown-led independent nonprofit which encourages young persons to develop independent political power for social, racial and economic justice.

Planning for the group project started last fall, and the finished piece will be displayed at Larson’s General, 509 B Main St., for around one month before traveling to the La Crosse Public Library Main Branch, People’s Food Coop and River City Gallery in downtown La Crosse.

An additional piece by Sargeant is forthcoming.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News