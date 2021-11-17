Student pie labs help supply community Thanksgiving dinner

The smell of spices will fill the halls of Logan Middle School next week as students start their annual pie labs.

The goal of the district pie labs is for students to bake and supply pies for this year’s La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted at the La Crosse Center.

Eighth-grade students in the Family and Consumer Science class will be mixing and baking pumpkin pies at the beginning of next week. The pie labs are an organized effort by students and staff of the school to volunteer their time and talent to give back to the local community.

Students see the project as one of the many ways to show community pride and offer a thank you to those who have supported their school again this year.

Logan Middle School students have been baking pies for the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner for over 25 years. The pie ingredients and supplies are donated by LMS staff and student families.

“The pie labs are an excellent chance for our kids to use the hands-on skills they have learned this year,” said Family and Consumer Science teacher Katelyn Hoffman. “This allows students to use their new baking skills to be a part of something bigger than themselves by helping to celebrate and support our La Crosse community.”

Once the pies have baked and cooled, volunteers from the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner will pick up and transport them to the La Crosse Center.

