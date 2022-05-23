Students can ride La Crosse city buses for free June 1-3

Any student can ride the bus for free in La Crosse between June 1-3.

The city announced the discount on Monday, which is part of the MTU's Student Appreciation Days.

The free days line up with the last few days of school for the School District of La Crosse, marking the beginning of summer.

"Wondering how to get to all of those events this summer? Let MTU take you to the pool, parks, school programs, and to all of your summer destinations," the city said in its announcement.

During the Student Appreciation Days, any adult accompanying a child student will also be able to ride for free.

Additionally, the MTU has a "Summer Freedom" bus pass for students, which offers unlimited rides between June-August for $30.

For more information, call 608-789-7350.

